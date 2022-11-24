Royal LePage accepting donations for gift drive

With Christmas on the horizon, Royal LePage 100 Mile’s Christmas Helper event has returned for another year.

Ron Kelly, Royal LePage’s broker manager, said they’ve put out donation boxes at their offices in 100 Mile House and the Interlakes this year as well as at the Red Apple Store. He anticipates that before long they’ll be stuffed full of gifts and donations for those in need.

“The credit has to go to the local people around 100 Mile House that are aware of this and start coming in without any kind of advertising and just drop stuff off,” Kelly said. “By the time we get ready to distribute all this stuff, we can barely move around our office.”

Kelly said his office has run the donation drive for the last 15 years collecting donations of toys, clothes, dried goods, toiletries and money for those in need. Royal LePage’s realtors and local lawyers regularly make cash donations for the purchase of toys from the Red Apple where they’re offered a good deal.

While donations of toys and clothing are always welcomed, Kelly said he encourages 100 Mile House residents to consider donating toiletries like toothpaste and toothbrushes this year. He added that items can be donated by curbside drop-off if people aren’t comfortable entering the office.

The items they gather are given to 100 Mile House’s Loaves and Fishes Outreach and other charities to be distributed to families in need. Kelly said donations are accepted until Dec. 18 to give Loaves and Fishes time to organize and distribute the gifts.

“If people can continue to do what they’ve done in the past, it will be amazing. We’re always surprised by how people come in and help out their neighbours and we really appreciate it,” Kelly said.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House