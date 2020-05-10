The Rosie Seymour Elementary School Powwow will not be going ahead this year. (NStQ Treaty Group image)

Rosie Seymour Powwow cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The 15th annual powwow was scheduled for June 19-21

The cancellation of the Rosie Seymour Elementary Powwow in Stswecem’c (Canoe Creek) was disheartening but necessary says the chief of the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation.

Held at the end of each school year, the powwow will not be taking place as a result the COVID-19 pandemic.

SXFN Chief Patrick Harry said a few hundred peopletypically attend the event.

“It was never intended to be a big powwow but more so a learning opportunity for our youth,” he said. “The powwow has been volunteer driven and has been very successful over the years with regard to introducing our youth to drumming and dancing and also singing. This is the first time it has been cancelled,” Harry said.

Read More: Visitor checkpoints still active at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation south of Williams Lake

The Rosie Seymour Elementary School Powwow has been one of the biggest biggest events for SXFN over the past 15 years.

“The powwow has been a great opportunity each year for our Nation to gather and practice traditions and culture with our youth,” Harry said.

“While it is disappointing that we have had to cancel this year’s powwow it is our hope that Rosie Seymour Elementary School and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation will be able to safely welcome everyone back in 2021 to have a safe and healthy powwow.”

The Rosie Seymour Powwow Committee said it respects and supports the decisions by Canada, B.C., Secwepemc Nation, and SXFN to suspend all large gatherings or events during summer 2020.

