Retired aviator explores new horizons

John Kite is proof you’re never too old to learn.

The 108 Mile Ranch resident isn’t one to sit in front of the TV, preferring to fill his days with creative new hobbies – from writing books to flow painting.

“I try to do as much as I can, that’s the secret. If it’s hard, do it anyway, but don’t overdo it,” Kite, 92, said. “A lot of people, when they get old, don’t have a good attitude and, having a positive one, that’s very important.”

Kite, who joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1953, said flying was his passion. He served in the airforce as a cargo pilot and flight instructor until 1974. During that time, he mostly flew transport airplanes including the Beechcraft Model 18 and the Douglas DC-3 clocking 6,600 hours in the air.

His service took him overseas to UN peacekeeping missions in both Afghanistan and the Congo, during the Congolese Mercy Airlift.

“I pretty much enjoyed all aspects of flying. The airforce flying was sometimes very strenuous and demanding because we’d do 14-hour trips across the Atlantic and I had 154 crossing as pilot in command and two of those were solo flights,” Kite said. “It was quite a challenge.”

When he left the RCAF, Kite stayed in aviation, working as both an instructor and commercial airline pilot. He eventually landed in the South Cariboo where, at 63, he became a pilot for 108 Airlines. At the time, the development of the 108 Mile Ranch was underway, and Kite said he probably flew many of its longtime residents to the area at one time or another.

“I flew for a living until I was 69 then after that I flew my own airplane until 2008 and I haven’t flown a plane since,” Kite said. “By then my eyesight was starting to deteriorate.”

Aviation wasn’t quite done with him, however, and in 2010, Kite took on running the South Cariboo Regional Airport for the next year-and-a-half. While he enjoyed it, he said he didn’t need to be “married” to a steady job.

However, while he was no longer flying planes, he decided to write about his exploits. After penning a history book about his father’s family to share with his grandchildren, Kite followed up with two more books – one about his own love of flying called Kites Must Fly and a biography of his older brother who died during the Second World War entitled Graham Kite – World War Hero.

Graham had joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1941 and became a bomber pilot who flew 30 missions in a Handley Page Halifax bomber before he was shot down in September 1944. Kite said he still remembers receiving the telegram that his brother had gone missing in action.

“This is information years from now (my family) won’t know anything about, unless I write it down.”

After completing his books, Kite, at 80, discovered flow painting on YouTube.

The process involves priming a canvas with a base layer of paint, usually white, before pouring acrylic paint across the canvas to create a unique fluid design.

Kite said the preparation is one of his favourite parts, picking the colours he’s going to use and mixing them to the same pouring viscosity before pouring them out on the canvas. He then uses his hands to tip the canvas so paint flows across it naturally until he is happy with the design.

“It gives you a lot of satisfaction if you get something that you like. Anything I didn’t consider good I’d just paint over and start again so pretty much everything I have here (in my home) I wouldn’t like to sell because I just love them,” Kite said. “I try never to get the same effect twice, so I’m always thinking about what colours will make a nice combination. It’s just neat because you’re never quite sure how it’s going to turn out.”

His work led him to convert his home’s carport into his own studio/gallery for his paintings. He handled the design work and wiring himself though a younger neighbour did most of the construction.

When he’s not painting, Kite is busy working on minor improvements to the home he shares with his wife Cathy, including a wheelchair-accessible ramp and a dumbwaiter powered by a garage door opener to lift heavy items from one floor to the next. Kite said they still carry their groceries upstairs for the exercise.

“We love living here, it suits us very well.”



