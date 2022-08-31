Column by Diana Forster: Results from the 2022 Bridge Lake Fair

It took three years to finally make it to the 62nd Bridge Lake Fair (BLF) at Interlakes Community Centre and Rodeo Grounds, but it was worth the wait.

Bridge Lake Fair grand aggregate winner Barb Matfin, with the plaques dating back to year 2000 (Photo courtesy Diana Forster)

The event was especially lucky to have 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club stage their seventh annual Interlakes Show and Shine on the hall grounds, and this was a huge success. Some 30 vehicles of all periods glowed happily in the sunshine on half the ball fields, while other entertainment and umpteen vendors filled the other half.

Saturday saw 65 entrants with nearly 400 entries, and many were first-timers. Sunday’s gate, combining the hall and the rodeo grounds, totalled about $600.

BLF is especially grateful to South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation for a $2,500 grant, the Free Press for a full-page colour ad and Save-On-Foods for providing Saturday’s judges’ buffet for some 30 people.

Not including sponsored prizes, BLF’s total prize payout, including eight $35 “appropriate” gift certificates for trophy winners and $50 cash to the Grand Aggregate winner, was $1,122, of which $49 was donated back.

BLF Grand Aggregate Winner: Barb Matfin, Lone Butte, 79 points

Best of Show Wine, donated by the late Clark Connaty: David Carlyle, Quesnel

The Art Grange Memorial Trophy for Best Collection of Garden Vegetables, donated by Patricia Spencer: Pat Pasanen, Deka

The Granny Larson Trophy for Best of Show Quilt, donated by the Larson Family: Dawna Cope, Lone Butte

BLF Roving Trophy for Best of Show Photograph: Sherry Rosser, Deka

BLF Hi-Point Baking Trophy: Linda Farthing, Deka

Aunt Norma Memorial Hi-Point Preserving Trophy, donated by the Kisby Family: a tie between Linda Farthing and Susan Laxton, Bridge Lake

Students’ Hi-Point Trophy, donated by the Interlakes Cattlebelles: Ashlee Arthurs, 15, Deka, with 49 points; a feat she accomplished for the fourth time!

Container Contest entries for plants grown in a hat numbered two after one was disqualified for not being in a hat. The first prize $50 gift certificate donated by Horse Lake Garden Centre went to Arlene Henzel and the second prize of $25 from La Petite Diane Antique Restoration was won by 15-year-old Ashlee Arthurs.

The candy jar, donated by Pat Lytton, held 187 candies, with the exact guess made by Violet Deyo, a visitor from Williams Lake.

The beautiful quilt door prize, donated by the Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) went to Kevin Talbot, a visitor from Vancouver Island.

LCQ’s People’s Choice Challenge, My Cariboo, saw six beautiful entries with Arlene Henzel’s endearing snowy white quilt, dotted with evergreens, winning the $50 Dancing Quilts gift certificate.

It should be noted that Celeste Faessler’s 13 creative entries received 35 points, for an incredible 90 percent score.

No corporate baking competitions were available because Country Fair Baking could not be sure that any fairs would go ahead this year.

Excellent entertainment was provided by Party Kings Co. of Williams Lake, illusionist Jesaja Class of Nemaiah Valley and BLF’s faithful musicians: Paul Faessler, Tom Fisher and Richard Minato, all of whose musical ability is second to none.

Visitors enjoyed trying Saori weaving with Siana Kelly, the little-known art of quilling with Mai Pedersen, Bryan Austerberry’s amazing pencil drawing and fly-tying by Raymond Ford.

Delightful cakes and cupcakes for the four ever-popular cakewalks were generously provided by bakers Linda Farthing, Celeste Faessler and Violet Robertson.

Very busy and tasty concessions were provided by 108 Mile Lions Club, Susan’s Sweets and Savories and 100 Mile House Girl Guides of Canada – whose fruit pies were unbelievably good!

Driving Horse Competition convenor, Jaime Cameron, was very happy with the participation of eleven miniature horses, one draft horse team, one team of Friesian horses and one single horse, used by ten teamsters who hailed from Barriere, Cache Creek, Clearwater, Chetwynd, Little Fort, 100 Mile and 150 Mile. Five of the entrants had never before been to BLF, and three of them had never shown driving horses anywhere. Sincere gratitude goes to the competition’s generous sponsors: Danita and Lyle, ReMax, Funky Acres Farm, Lazy B, McNeil & Sons Logging, 100 Mile Feed and Ranch, Performance All Terrain, South Cariboo Motor Sports and Total Parts Express, without whom the show could not go on.

Benevolent community businesses donated items for the silent auction, which raised $706 towards next year’s fair. The closing auction of edible entries kindly donated by the entrants cleared a further $529, admirably covering the cost of renting the hall and rodeo grounds for two and a half days.

The 63rd Fair in 2023 is scheduled for Aug. 19-20.

DRIVING HORSE

COMPETITION

RESULTS

Single Horse Log skid: first, Tom Jennings; second, Eric Cameron

Single Pony Log Skid: first, Cameron Racicot; 2nd Michelle McCready; third, Heather Lawson; fourth, Keliyah McCready; fifth, Harley Mckee

Team Horse Log Skid: first, Tom Jennings; second, Eric Cameron

Team Pony Log Skid: first, Keliyah McCready; second, Ginger Chappell; (New this year) third, Harley McKee; fourth, Suzanne Emerson

Single Cart Pattern Class: first, Tom Jennings; second, Heather Lawson; third, Jean Jones; fourth, Eric Cameron; fifth, Cameron Racicot

Team Wagon Pattern Class: first, Eric Cameron; second, Tom Jennings

Horse Daily Chore class: first, Tom Jennings; second, Eric Cameron

Pony Daily Chore Class: first, Keliyah McCready; second, Cameron Racicot; third, Harley McKee; fourth, Suzanne Emerson; fifth, Ginger Chappell

Ginger Chappell was the lucky winner of the judge-awarded Best-Dressed Entry prize, a trophy halter handmade by Lazy B.

