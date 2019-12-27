Residents skate with Santa in the South Cariboo

Santa Claus made his final appearance in the South Cariboo during the Skate with Santa event at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Dec. 22. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Santa Claus was spotted on the ice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre during a public skating event on Dec. 22.

The free skate event for local residents was hosted by 100 Mile Motel and RV Park as well as Canlan Ice Sports.

“We live in the north and the hockey rink is often the heart and soul of small towns, such as this,” said Shawn Briggs, owner of 100 Mile Motel and RV Park.

From 1:15 to 2:45, residents could skate in the dimly-lit rink to music and a light show being projected onto the ice. More than 100 people had strapped on a pair of ice skates.

Santa Claus was found in the lobby handing out candy canes to those who sat on his lap. Briggs said he and his wife Michelle, will host about two skating events each year.

“We are really involved in the rink. We are here seven days some weeks,” said Briggs. “It’s our way of giving back to the community.”

On the ice was local resident, Jennifer Skalicky along with her son Ethan. They enjoyed the event so much, Skalicky said she wants to take advantage of public skating whenever they can.

“Having a free skating event for children and families is great,” she said. “It makes for a fun afternoon, especially in a small town. The kids getting to see Santa again before Christmas is absolutely wonderful.”

“I went so fast, I loved it,” her son Ethan added.

