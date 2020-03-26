Renovation work underway at the old Fred Potter Memorial Fire Hall

The new cladding on the Fred Potter Memorial Fire Hall is going up as the Wilderness Custom Homes crew is working hard to get it done. The renovation project is being paid for by a TNRD $55,000 Community Energy Upgrade grant. (Ken Alexander - Correspondent)

Renovation work is well underway at the old Fred Potter Memorial Fire Hall, which was built in the mid-1970s.

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) received a $55,000 Community Energy Upgrade grant from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

The Gas Tax funding will pay to insulate and install exterior metal cladding and new energy-efficient windows.

There will be enough funds to paint and install upstairs flooring, as well as painting the training area and kitchen.

The crews of local resident Aaron Burwell of Wilderness Custom Homes will be doing all of the work on this project.

Work is underway on the exterior metal cladding, and because the building is made of logs, extra work was needed to keep the cladding square.

When it’s finished, the exterior of the old fire hall will definitely look like a new hall.

Planning for this renovation started in the fall of 2018 and the TNRD approved the project on Oct. 1, 2019.

Tender applications were sent to local contractors and SGLVFD captain Art Groves, who worked with the TNRD on the project, presented the requirements to the local contractors.

Coronavirus effect

Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns have caused a bit of havoc for several South Green Lake residents who like to travel in search of warmer temperatures.

Several couples have sadly cancelled trips to southern climes, while others are travelling back home from the southern United States and Mexico.

Concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the Green Lake Snowmobile club cancelling its Pig Roast on April 11.

Asbestos disposal

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has implemented new rules regarding the disposal of Potential Asbestos Containing Materials (PACM) if it was installed or from a building constructed before 1990.

The move was made to protect workers and the public from the risk of asbestos exposure at solid waste facilities, including the 70 Mile Eco-Depot.

PACM materials includes gypsum wall board and mud compound; plaster and plaster board; vinyl flooring and levelling compound; ceiling tiles; cement pipe; stucco and cement siding; and spray applied insulation and attic insulation.

If the load contains any of the above-mentioned materials and it’s pre-1990, it’s required to double bagged. Bags ($2 each) will be available for purchase at the Eco-Depot.

Anyone bringing in construction waste from any build, demolition or renovation will be asked to fill out a declaration form at the Eco-Depot.

For detailed information, including disposal instructions and restrictions, pick up an Asbestos Declaration and Acknowledgement Form from your local Eco-Depot or online at tnrd.ca/asbestos.

Summer hours

70 Mile Eco-Depot is starting its summer hours schedule on Wednesday, April 1.

During the summer schedule, the Eco-Depot will be open Saturday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile Library

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Mobile Library will be parked at the South Green Lake Fire Hall on March 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. Drop by and see what they offer.

Let them know

I encourage residents and groups having special events or residents having birthdays or anniversaries to contact me at least two weeks prior to them happening, so I can get them into the column.

I can be reached at home at 250-456-7496, cell at 1-250-319-8085, or e-mail at top_drawer@shaw.ca.

