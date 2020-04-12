Renata Cargnelutti (left) and Lynda Bishop with their gold medals from the pairs carpet bowling at the 55+ BC Games in 2019. Cargnelutti says carpet bowling is one of her favourite parts of being involved with the Creekside Seniors Activity Centre. (File photo)

Renata Cargnelutti has been volunteering for the Creekside Seniors Activity Centre for over a decade

‘It’s something I enjoy but like I said… I don’t do everything’

Renata Cargnelutti, the president of the Creekside Seniors Activity Centre, has been volunteering for years and is quick to say she’s not doing it alone.

“It’s really a team effort on everyone’s part, like on our executive. We have a great executive and we all work well together.”

Her tasks include checking what needs to be done from landscaping works to painting and making sure the contractors show up to do that as well as lining up help for anything that’s needed.

“Overall seeing that things run smoothly basically.”

It’s been about 15 years since she first got involved, she says.

“I like it. I like working with the people, getting involved. I enjoy the activities, I participate in them. When you’re a senior, you know, it’s nice to get involved and do these things.”

One of her favourite parts is participating in carpet bowling, she says. As a centre, among other things, they’ve hosted the provincial carpet tournament in the past.

The 20th anniversary of the Creekside Centre, which was held in 2015, was one of the highlights, says Cargnelutti, who’s lived in the South Cariboo since 1959.

“I came up with my parents from Mission and just met my husband here and stayed here.”

The Senior’s Centre plays an important role, she says.

“It’s a big part of a lot of the seniors’ lives because there are some [who] participate in all of the events, like we have crib and bridge, the guys that pool, the carpet bowling, there’s Tai Chi, there’s exercises. I think it’s a great facility for seniors to get out and socialize.”

It all comes down to team effort, says Cargnelutti.

“It’s something I enjoy but like I said… I don’t do everything.”

Vice president Dot Verboom and treasurer Joyce Bueckert, who Cargnelutti notes is excellent at her job, play a big part, she says.

“Without the team effort, it would be really hard to run that place.”

The Creekside Seniors Activity Centre is currently closed until further notice due to COVID-19 but meetings normally take place every second Wednesday of the month (except July and August) at 10:30 a.m. with anyone over the age of 50 welcome to attend.

Pool normally runs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m., carpet bowling on Monday and Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., crib on Tuesdays at 12:45 p.m. and bridge on Friday at 12:45 p.m. The Cariboo Calico Quilters also have regular meetings on Mondays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Tai Chi beginner/continuation class is on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, the health recovery class on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and sets practice is on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Volunteer

