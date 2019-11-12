Remembrance Day ceremony held in the Interlakes area

By Diana Forster

Glorious sunshine and an icy wind greeted some 80 residents from as far afield as Bridge Lake and Horse Lake, when they attended the Remembrance Day Ceremony jointly provided by Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society and Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).

Deka’s Retired Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Harv Allen provided a comprehensive history of Canada’s war efforts, followed by a short introduction and welcome from Horse Lake’s Retired Naval Petty Officer 1st Class, Keri Vincent.

VFD Captain Ted Weight and firefighter Rick Cole raised the flag for the Last Post and two minutes of silence, after which two wreaths were laid, one by Vincent and VFD Training Officer Denise Britton; the other by Asst. Fire Chief Tom Nash and VFD Captain Gary Biro.

Deka’s Penny Millway read a moving letter from her uncle Charles Millway, which described his experience in the British Army during the D-Day landing at Normandy.

The ceremony included Lt. Col John McCrae’s memorable “In Flanders Field,” a powerful choral rendering of “Amazing Grace,” and the Commitment to Remember.

