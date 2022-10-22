Registration open for Santa Claus Parade

The Watch Lake North Green Lake Fire Department decorated its engine up for the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Superheroes will be joining Santa Claus at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Santa Claus Parade.

Chamber president and parade organizer Donna Barnett said this year’s theme is superheroes. She’s encouraging businesses, individuals and community groups to get creative with their floats and costumes.

“Of course, Santa Claus is a superhero and the one thing we request is that no one dresses up as Santa Claus because he comes at the end of the parade and we all know there’s only one Santa,” Barnett said. “He’s there to encourage the children.”

Barnett said the parade is scheduled for Nov. 18 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. behind Save-On-Foods. The route runs down Birch Avenue, across Fifth Street and up Cedar Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to join the parade, Barnett said, although she asks that any candy be given out by hand rather than thrown into the crowd.

Registration is free and can be done via a form available on the chamber’s website. Barnett said the forms can be emailed in or dropped off at the chamber office by the deadline of Nov. 10.

“The parade last year was amazing and I’m looking forward to having a bigger and better parade this year,” Barnett said. “Looking at the children’s faces is amazing. Until you see the parade crowd it’s hard to believe we have that many little children in the area. It brings everyone together.”

This year floats will be judged and receive awards for best music, best theme, best lit float and the best-decorated store.

Before the parade, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be landing at the 100 Mile House Airport at 3:45 p.m. for a meet and greet with children at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Barnett said it’s a great opportunity for families to get photos with the Clauses and children to get some candy.

Barnett said after the parade Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will head to the hospital to take part in the Starry Nights’ light-up party. At the same time, she said the annual Moonlight Madness will begin at 6:30 p.m. with businesses along Birch Avenue extending their hours and offering special deals.

For more information, Barnett invites the community to contact the chamber at 250-395-6124.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

