Real mixed bag of weather in Lac la Hache

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for the Lac la Hache area

By Barbara Hansen

What a mixed bag of weather we have been having, snow, high winds and freezing rain!

The freezing rain made all the roads treacherous, creating sheets of ice and the parking lots were all like outdoor hockey arenas.

I have lived here for twenty years and it is the very first time I called Interior Roads and asked for some sanding on Spout Lake Road.

Before they came it was always an interesting slow ride, more often than not, sliding sideways down the hills or doing doughnuts!

The logging trucks didn’t seem to have a problem though, all chained up and chewing up the road at the same time.

Hockey

The hockey arena sure was busy with the tournament last weekend.

I am sure that the players could have gotten some extra skating time in the parking lot!

I have watched a few video clips and it looked a super great fun time with lots of cheering and clapping.

The volunteers were run ragged and the plea is still out for any help anyone is willing to give, particularly in learning how to run the Zamboni, contact George Lee if you’re interested 250-644-6412.

Bingo

Bingo resumed on Jan. 17 and what a happy enthusiastic crowd was there.

I really think they missed us an awful lot and were suffering from withdrawals!

This past week an even bigger crowd attended and one lucky lady won the Loonie Ball pot.

We still have our progressive jackpot which I think is the main attraction for sure.

Come on out and check it out and have some fun with us!

Ice fishing

Ice fishing is pretty good on Lac la Hache lake right now, the Fry family seems to be extra lucky with their catches and I am sure they have enjoyed some yummy dinners.

Condolences

Condolences to family and friends of Ken Leonew who passed away suddenly on Jan. 23 at the age of 58. Ken was a very nice neighbour always willing to lend a hand if required, he will truly be missed by all.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m.

Final note

On a final note, I am pleased to say I am the proud new owner of a black toque with Cariboo Strong 2017 embroidered in red on it.

