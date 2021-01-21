Liam Ouellette, a Grade 5 student who just started at Horse Lake Elementary School this year, reads from Tom Gate’s Top. Ouellette prefers comedic novels when reading and enjoys their ability to help him escape from the real world. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Liam Ouellette, a Grade 5 student who just started at Horse Lake Elementary School this year, reads from Tom Gate’s Top. Ouellette prefers comedic novels when reading and enjoys their ability to help him escape from the real world. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Reading, literacy opens doors to learning

Students at Horse Lake Elementary School seek out challenging reads.

Students at Horse Lake Elementary School aren’t just encouraged to read more challenging books but they actively seek them out.

This is thanks in part to the school’s Accelerated Reader Program, an individualized reading program for grades 2-7 that allows students to read books at their level of ability. The program is run by Grade 4-5 teacher Michael Davidson, who first became involved with the program while working at 100 Mile Elementary. They are among the few schools that still offer the program.

“Basically what it is, is the kids just read books and they can take a test on the computer on the book. Just multiple-choice questions just to see their comprehension level of the book that they’re reading,” said Davidson, who worked in SD27 for 30 years. “From the kids’ point of view, they like to do it because it’s kind of the one time where they actually like taking tests. Every day some of them will come and ask me if they can do a test.”

This term, Davidson said he started off by having meetings with all the students and setting goals to earn points, which they receive by completing a number of books and tests, by the end of the term. He said it’s fired them up and given them the motivation to read more and push their boundaries.

Two of these students are Grade 5 student Liam Ouellette and Grade 4 student Trigg Jansen. Liam just started at Horse Lake Elementary this year, after moving to the area from Surrey with his family to buy their own house. Trigg, meanwhile, has been attending Horse Lake “all the years” he’s been in school and said he enjoys its vibe.

“I like reading books because they’re just interesting,” Trigg said. “They’re fun to read.”

When it comes to genre, Trigg prefers action and adventure, His current favourite book is Wild Life by Cynthia DeFelice, a story about a boy befriending a dog and running away from home to live in the wild. Trigg said he doesn’t know what reading level he’s at exactly and instead just reads “whatever he wants.”

READ MORE: School quilt features student handiwork

“Instead of dealing with reality you can just go wherever you want, you don’t have any limitations. It’s a book, it’s fun most of the time,” Liam said, adding his favourite genres are comedy and his favourite book series is Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Liam said learning how to read from a young age is valuable because when you get older you’ll have to read documents – such as when you buy a house. In his opinion, if you don’t understand what you’re reading you won’t know what you’re doing. Trigg agreed and said reading not only helps them learn but also have fun.

For the teachers, meanwhile, it allows them to see where their students are on an individual basis and figure out the best way to teach them. Davidson also encourages his students to read just as much at home as they do at school and said that the parents seem to be just as responsive to the program as their children

Students in kindergarten and Grade 1 don’t partake in the program, but Davidson said students in Grade 2-7 are encouraged to participate. Davidson said he often has students asking to scan books’ barcodes to find out if they’re in the AR system, which he thinks shows how enthusiastic they are.

“I just think reading is critical for just about every subject in school and for their learning now and beyond. To be able to get them to not only be good at it but like it and enjoy it will help springboard their learning into high school and beyond, they’re going to be just that more successful,” Davidson said. “Reading just opens the door to so much more out there to learning.”

Davidson hopes that the program continues to enjoy the support from both parents and the school, noting it has been dropped at other schools. That’s unfortunate, he said, as he finds it a “super valuable tool” that’s proven to be effective.

Trigg agreed. “Everybody should read.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseLiterature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Liam Ouellette, a Grade 5 student who just started at Horse Lake Elementary School this year, reads from Tom Gate’s Top. Ouellette prefers comedic novels when reading and enjoys their ability to help him escape from the real world. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Liam Ouellette, a Grade 5 student who just started at Horse Lake Elementary School this year, reads from Tom Gate’s Top. Ouellette prefers comedic novels when reading and enjoys their ability to help him escape from the real world. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Trigg Jansen reads The Guardian of the Realm in Horse Lake Elementary’s reading room. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Trigg Jansen reads The Guardian of the Realm in Horse Lake Elementary’s reading room. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Grade 5 student Liam Ouellette and Grade 4 student Trigg Jansen read together in Horse Lake Elementary School’s reading room. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Grade 5 student Liam Ouellette and Grade 4 student Trigg Jansen read together in Horse Lake Elementary School’s reading room. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Michael Davidson is in charge of running Horse Lake Elementary School’s beloved Accelerated Reading program. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Michael Davidson is in charge of running Horse Lake Elementary School’s beloved Accelerated Reading program. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Wacky weather and other news at Lac La Hache

Just Posted

Grade 5 student Liam Ouellette and Grade 4 student Trigg Jansen read together in Horse Lake Elementary School’s reading room. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Reading, literacy opens doors to learning

Students at Horse Lake Elementary School seek out challenging reads.

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile mayor calls on residents to ‘work together’ during pandemic

Mitch Campsall also urges residents to follow the health orders.

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

Mailboxes at 108 Mile Ranch were broken into on the weekend. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press).
Police report: Mailboxes broken into at several locations across region

100 Mile RCMP respond to 77 calls for service from Jan. 13-19

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

The top part of the fossil burrow, seen from the side, with feathery lines from the disturbance of the soil – thought to be caused by the worm pulling prey into the burrow. (Paleoenvironntal Sediment Laboratory/National Taiwan University)
PHOTOS: SFU researchers find evidence of ‘giant’ predatory worms on ocean floor

Fossils found the prove the existence of an ancient Taiwanese worm as long as two metres

RCMP officers provide policing for 63 B.C. municipalities under a provincial formula based on population. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. communities warned of upcoming RCMP unionization costs

Starting salaries for city police officers are 30% higher

(Pxhere)
B.C. nurse suspended after using Tensor bandage to trap long-term care patient in room

Susan Malloch voluntarily agreed to a three-day suspension of her certificate of registration

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Abbotsford’s Skully White (left), who donated his kidney in December, has started a campaign to find other recipients and donors. The first candidate is retired police officer Gavin Quon. White owns and operates a hotdog stand, Lullys Food Experience, out of the Abbotsford Canadian Tire parking lot. (Facebook photo)
After donating his kidney, Abbotsford hotdog king starts donor campaign

Skully White donated his kidney to customer Tim Hiscock in December

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Haida activist calls for hefty fines, jail time against those who claim to be Indigenous

Filmmaker Tamara Bell proposing the Indigenous Identity Act – to dissuade ‘Indigenous identity theft’

(File)
Man allegedly bites Vancouver cop during arrest for outstanding warrant

The officer was treated in hospital for the bite wounds

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Supreme Court quashes review of B.C. conservation officer who refused to euthanize bears

Bryce Casavant was dismissed from his job for choosing not to shoot the cubs in 2015

Most Read