Reach a reader and promote literacy

Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (CCPL) celebrates and promotes literacy every day.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Free Press will have a special section in the paper that highlights articles promoting literacy. The goal for CCPL is to share why we need to keep our literacy skills strong. You will learn about the programs, services and how to achieve your learning goals.

This past year COVID-19 has impacted everything we do, how we work, how we learn all aspects of our lives. Having strong literacy skills gives us the tools we need to understand how this virus has affected all of us and how to cope. This past year CCPL program coordinators faced many challenges in delivering the programs and services. The challenges became opportunities for the program coordinators to be creative in the ways they delivered literacy programs.

The coordinators found new ways to provide support to learners: they used new technology like Zoom to meet with learners, took their program outside to meet learners in the park or walked around the pond practicing English language skills, or met learners over the phone and helped them fill in forms, do their taxes, create budgets, and set new learning goals.

CCPL program coordinators continue to meet learners using safe means as set out by the provincial health order and to continue to support learners to meet their learning goals.

CCPL’s programs and services are free. Please buy and read the Free Press newspaper on Thursday, Jan. 21 to learn more about CCPL, literacy and how you can achieve your learning goals.

Melody Newcombe is the operations support worker for Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House