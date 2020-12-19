David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House, gives Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, a cheque for $5,100. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House, gives Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, a cheque for $5,100. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

RE/MAX realtors donate to Loaves and Fishes

Realtors donate $5,100

RE/MAX 100 Mile has raised $5,100 in-house for Loaves and Fishes this Christmas.

RE/MAX owner David Jurek, who presented the cheque to Loaves and Fishes president Trudy Endacott, said the firm’s 13 realtors contributed $5,000 to the fund this year after they were unsure if they could do their annual community food drive at Save-On-Foods due to COVID-19. His father-in-law also gave $100.

Jurek said the decision was made to raise the money themselves to ensure Loaves and Fishes was “looked after” given the uncertainty around COVID-19.

RE/MAX has been raising money for Loaves and Fishes for the past couple of years. Jurek said the realty office will still collect donations from the community or people can drop them off at Loaves and Fishes on Exeter Truck Road.

Loaves and Fishes president Trudy Endacott said the money will be used to buy food and gifts this Christmas for 100 families this year.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We’re very blessed.”

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, accepts a cheque for $5,100 from David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, accepts a cheque for $5,100 from David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, accepts a cheque for $5,100 from David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, accepts a cheque for $5,100 from David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House, gives Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, a cheque for $5,100. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House, gives Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, a cheque for $5,100. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Previous story
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

Just Posted

(Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Facebook photo)
Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation southwest of Williams Lake identifies positive COVID-19 case

On-reserve member returning from Kamloops tests positive

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

Denis Fluet, left, checks out the baked goods at Ruth Park’s stall at Clinton’s first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile on Dec. 13. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Christmas in the air in Clinton

Outdoor market draws the crowds

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District will explore hiring someone to work with medical professionals when they are hired in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. (Health Care stock photo)
CCRHD eyes hiring personnel to help medical professionals land successfully into communities

Meetings to explore the idea will be held with Williams Lake, 100 Mile House councils

Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Man gets five year jail sentence for 2016 shooting at Lone Butte illegal cannabis grow-op

Nicholas Finley sentenced Dec. 18 in Williams Lake Supreme Court

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James (left) retired in 2019 after accusations by Speaker Darryl Plecas were substantiated. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Most Read