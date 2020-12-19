RE/MAX realtors donate to Loaves and Fishes

RE/MAX 100 Mile has raised $5,100 in-house for Loaves and Fishes this Christmas.

RE/MAX owner David Jurek, who presented the cheque to Loaves and Fishes president Trudy Endacott, said the firm’s 13 realtors contributed $5,000 to the fund this year after they were unsure if they could do their annual community food drive at Save-On-Foods due to COVID-19. His father-in-law also gave $100.

Jurek said the decision was made to raise the money themselves to ensure Loaves and Fishes was “looked after” given the uncertainty around COVID-19.

RE/MAX has been raising money for Loaves and Fishes for the past couple of years. Jurek said the realty office will still collect donations from the community or people can drop them off at Loaves and Fishes on Exeter Truck Road.

Loaves and Fishes president Trudy Endacott said the money will be used to buy food and gifts this Christmas for 100 families this year.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We’re very blessed.”

Trudy Endacott, president of Loaves and Fishes, accepts a cheque for $5,100 from David Jurek, of RE/MAX 100 Mile House. The money will be used to buy food and gifts for people this Christmas. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

