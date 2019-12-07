Remax employees and realtors folding bags for the 2018 drive. (File photo)

RE/MAX holding annual food donation drive

In next week’s Connector you’ll find a paper bag as part of an annual RE/MAX initiative.

For the third year, the real estate company is asking the public to fill up their paper bags with food from home or from their favourite grocery store.

“Every little bit counts,” says Danita McLaren, a Remax associate.

The RE/MAX team will be sitting outside of Save-On-Foods from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14.

“Residents can drop off their donations at the office or stop by Save-On”

McLaren said there will also be a cash box for donations at Save-On.

“Given the mill closures, we would like to make sure that everyone has enough food for the Holiday season.”

All the food and any cash donations will be donated to Loaves and Fishes in 100 Mile House.

“If people have something at home, they don’t have to go shopping for it, whatever they would like to share is welcome,” said McLaren. “Last year, some people even decided to donate some toys.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

