Raven Youth Centre hosting open house and barbeque

The event will be the community’s offical introduction to the new space

Hunter Wilson (from left) hands out with youth support workers Emma Cokram and Tammy Mikkelsen at the Raven Youth Activity Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Raven Youth Activity Centre is inviting the community for a Summer BBQ and Open House later next week.

Teenagers, parents and the general public are being invited to the grand opening of the new and improved Raven Youth Activity Centre on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Now located beside and connected directly to the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, Youth Support Worker Kira Thomas said the new space has been well received by local youth since its soft reopening in June.

“We’re having this event to welcome the entire public (to the new space),” Thomas said. “We’re hoping to invite youth to come see the new space and caregivers and community members to connect with the staff and ask questions.”

Thomas said that thanks to their new location all youth services the CFEC offers are now located in one spot. The space itself has been renovated with new furniture, a pool table, air hockey table, an entertainment system and a host of new programming for the school year.

During the open house, Thomas said hot dogs and drinks will be provided free of charge. Regular youth programming will also occur at the same time, she added.

Attendance at the centre has been low this summer but Thomas said this is typical for the summer months. She anticipates it will pick back up to normal levels once school resumes in September.

“The Raven Youth Activity Centre is an open drop-in centre for all youth to come and hang out, take part in planned activities, connect to community resources and in general connect with safe and responsible adults,” Thomas said. “We really look forward to engaging with youth once school is open and supporting youth however we’re able to.”

At the BBQ COVID safety protocols including social distancing and sanitizing will be followed. Masks will be provided but are not mandatory, Thomas added.



