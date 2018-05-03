Rash of break-ins in Lac la Hache

Lots sure can change within a two-week span.

The snow is almost all gone, creeks are flowing, ice is off the lake, lots of sunshine and it has finally warmed up!

A nice thing to look forward to is getting out the rod and doing some fishing.

Unfortunately what has not changed is the rash of vandalism around our community.

There have been break-ins on personal property with thefts occurring, a break-in to the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Dept building where damage was done but nothing was missing and finally a break in at Timothy Ski Hill Lodge and outbuildings where lots of items had been stolen.

I guess we all have to keep our eyes and ears open at all times and report anything suspicious.

Bingo

We had a lot of anxious people last Wednesday night – waiting to get into the hall for bingo.

The power was out and we could not be sure how long it would take to get fixed.

Thank goodness the wait wasn’t too long and we more or less stayed on schedule.

Once again the jackpot was not won and we are facing another crazy busy week!

Crib

Everyone loves going to the Pioneer Centre and enjoying the crib tournament.

There was a great turnout this last Saturday with over thirty people enjoying the cards and the lunch, a great time was had by all!

Upcoming events

There are a few events happening the first week or two of May.

The Elementary School is hosting a family dance on May 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. The entry fee is $2 a person or $5 per family.

There will be pizza and popcorn to munch on and the most interesting thing happening will be the cake auction.

I believe it is a bit of a fundraiser for the end of the school term.

On May 5 there will be a spaghetti dinner and silent auction at the Pioneer Centre. The doors and the bar open at 5 p.m., dinner will be at 6 p.m., and the auction will start at 7 p.m.

The cost of this event is $15 per person and that can be paid at the door. There will also be a 50/50 draw and some door prizes. For more info please contact Judy at 250-396-7298.

On May 11 there will be another Coffeehouse at the Pioneer Centre.

This is always a fun event with tons of great talent, snacks and lots of fellowship time. Any optional donations received will be assigned to the 100 Mile and District Women’s Center.

Garlic cookbook

Unfortunately, I must be the only one excited about the new garlic cookbook.

The deadline is May 15, so far no one has sent in any recipes and my feeling is that this project will be postponed for another year. If you would like to participate you can email me any garlicky type of recipes to bmaehansen@gmail.com