The Log Cabin Quilters presented quilts to the Walker family on April 11. Receiving them with gratitude was mother of five, Melissa Walker (back row, fourth from the left). Diana Forster photo.

Quilts for family left homeless after fire

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

A house fire on Airmail Road, March 22, left the Walker family “homeless.” On April 11, as a gesture of compassion, the Log Cabin Quilters presented mother Melissa with a quilt for each of them: she and her husband, Andrew; and offspring Patrick, Ali, Lynden, Leigh and Devlin.

Exhibition

Come enjoy the wonderful display at Bridge Lake Photo Group’s 10th Annual Exhibition at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.

The slideshows start at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Bridge Lake Fair

Vendors who wish to display their wares at the 60th Bridge Lake Fair (Aug. 19) at the ICC should call this writer as soon as possible.

Spaces are outside; vendors should bring their own table and be prepared for any weather conditions.

The fee is $5 per space.

Pancake breakfast

The ICC is hosting the annual Mothers’ Day Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. Full breakfasts are $7; half breakfasts, $4. All mothers and children under five are free.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Linda Bishop, Shelly Durand, Donna Jarvis, Doreen Wishart, Carel Durand and Montana Forster.

Congratulations also go to long-time past resident Edith Rafuse who turns 95 on April 29.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your May 1 foot massage (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the ICC.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 27 at the ICC.

– Darts & Games night at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

– The Bridge Lake Fair meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1 at the Carroll residence.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2 at the ICC.

– Deka Ladies Auxiliary annual general meeting: 10.30am, Wednesday, May 2. Bring $5 annual dues and basket items.

– Crib, Deka Firehall, 7.30pm, Friday, May 4

