DLDVFD LA quilters, Debbie Patterson (left), Georgie Westbrook and Karin Menning, with three of the wheelchair quilts they are donating to Fischer Place. Diana Forster photo.

Quilters donate quilts and wheelchairs

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

In addition to creating a Queen-sized quilt, and a Memorial Quilt, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary quilters are donating at least six wheelchair quilts to residents of Fischer Place.

Condolences

Long-time residents will remember Gladys Newton, who moved here in the ’70s.

Sadly, Gladys passed away on Jan. 27, aged 88, after residing at Fischer Place since 2014.

Her late husband, Ken, who passed away in June 2016, originated Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association (DLDRA).

Sincere sympathy is extended to the Newtons’ offspring, families and friends.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Wolfgang Zink passed away on Feb. 8 at the age of 86. His was the first family to become property owners in Deka Subdivision in 1969, which led to many friends buying here. He moved here permanently in 1990 and was a mainstay of DLDRA; and instrumental in increasing the quantity of fish stocked in the lake.

Wolf was predeceased by Erna, his wife of 60 years, and is survived by his second wife, Catherine, his three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grand-children, who will continue the family traditions at Deka Lake.

Art group

The 4 Lakes Art Group, mentored by Genevieve Amy, reconvenes from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 6 at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC.)

Member Joyce McGregor commented that: No skill level is necessary, only a desire to enjoy friendship and see what is possible. There is no criticism, only praise. Please join us, as new members create wonderful new ideas which, in turn, help in the growth of us all.

Book exchange

MSCEC’s Book Exchange/Sale is also from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 6.

Toddler Playground is back at the ICC. Feb. 22, and every fourth Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with Paul.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22

– Darts and Games night at the MSCEC is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.

– The Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission and Interlakes Community Centre Associaton (ICC) board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.

– Quilts for Chemo Community Quilting 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the ICC.

