Queen’s Jubilee Pins for South Cariboo volunteers

Ingrid Meyer doesn’t feel she has fully earned her Platinum Jubilee Pin.

The 108 Mile woman, along with Lucille Armstrong, was awarded the pin this week at the office of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo.

“I’m just very humbled and thankful that I received it but it means I need to work more,” Meyer, 68, said. “I love what I do, so I guess that’s the reason I got it.”

Caputo earlier this month awarded 70 pins to members of his riding who demonstrated qualities extolled by the Queen, including public service, dedication and sacrifice. The pins helped to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meyer and Armstrong were unable to attend the award ceremony held on Canada Day in Kamloops.

There are few organizations that Meyer isn’t involved in.

The chair of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, is also a member of the 108 Greenbelt Commission, the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club and works as a director for the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre.

In the past, she has helped out around the 108 Heritage Site, helped found 100 Mile’s Community Garden and started the Share-A-Meal campaign, which ensures the community’s less fortunate population to have access to regular meals.

“I just want to thank whoever nominated me, the jury who chose me and Frank Caputo who gave it to me,” Meyer said.

Armstrong, meanwhile, has been a dedicated bingo caller for the residents of Carefree Manor for several years and has been heavily involved in the community.



