Queen’s Jubilee pins awarded to volunteers

Nine South Cariboo residents were recognized Sunday with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pins, which honour those who have provided a service to the community.

Those recognized include 100 Mile House’s Donna Barnett, Bruce Madu, Lucille Armstrong, and Elsie Urquhart, as well as Ron Lister in Forest Grove and Ingrid Meyer in 108 Mile Ranch. In Clinton, three people were recognized: Zelia Chevalier, Judy Hampton, and Nor Parke.

The residents traveled to Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops where they were presented with their pins in a ceremony hosted by Frank Caputo, MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Madu, 81, who dressed in a Barkerville-themed outfit, said he had a good time. He currently sits on the board of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the Festival of the Arts, the Arts Council, the Hospital Foundation, the Community Enhancement Foundation, and the 100 Mile Museum Society.

“I enjoy being around people. If I can help them out, I’ll be there,” he said, adding it was an honor to be nominated and recognized.

Barnett was recognized for years of service to 100 Mile House in various volunteer groups as well as being mayor and MLA, while Chevalier was honoured for her years with the Girl Guides, the local Catholic Church, Health Auxiliary and Clinton Museum Society.

Chevalier was also recognized with Hampton for getting Clinton Creek Estates’ supportive living facility in place. Hampton was described as the driving force behind the facility.

“This is only here due to this woman’s drive and determination,” the nominee said of Hampton, who is also the founding member of the Health Auxiliary and has worked with Clinton Food Bank.

In Forest Grove, Lister was described as an “average hard-working Joe who is an extraordinary citizen.” He is active with Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Lions and helped develop the provincial park at Ruth Lake and brought curling back to the community.

Armstrong, meanwhile, was recognized for her work as a bingo caller gathering donations for Carefree Manor, while Parke was nominated for her role as Ranch Liaison Manager with the BC Cattleman’s Association during the 2021 fires and floods.

“She was instrumental in developing and implementing a new process for communication between emergency services and ranchers and residents during times of natural disasters,” according to Caputo’s office.

Urquhart, who was the previous chair of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 206’s poppy fund, was recognized for that as well as her work as a teacher’s aide, when, she shared traditions and the best bannock with teachers and students at 100 Mile House Elementary School.



Bruce Madu’s Platinum Jubilee Pin and certificate. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Gil Kurtz and Nor Parke participated in the 155th annual Clinton May Ball last Saturday, May 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Elsie Urquhart. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Longtime volunteer firefighter Ron Lister receives a retirement honour from Chief Shannon Wagner Oct. 19. (Submitted photo)

Ingrid Meyer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lucille Armstrong (left).