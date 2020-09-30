Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen poses with the RCMP truck they’ll be using for their Cram the Cruiser event at Freschco this Saturday. He hopes to see the truck completely filled with food donations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Public invited to help cram police cruiser with food donations

The Cram the Cruiser event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 100 Mile RCMP is inviting the public to come to FreshCo this Saturday and help them fill a police cruiser with donations for the Food Bank.

Billed as Cram the Cruiser, this event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Freshco parking lot. St.-Sgt Svend Nielsen said the event is something the 100 Mile detachment put together quickly as a way to support both the 100 Mile Food Bank and FreshCo.

They’ll likely be bringing one of their trucks, Nielsen said, to gather donations with the assistance of Freshco employees and owner Daniel Broddy.

“We recognize our community is in need and people are struggling at this time of year, really any time of year, and we’re just trying to put ourselves in a position to be helpful,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen said they’re hoping to cram as much food as they possibly can into the car to better help the community. The Food Bank has told the RCMP they’re specifically looking for baby food, crackers, flour, pasta and rice as well as the other staples to a good meal.

“I hope those who are fortunate enough to be in a stronger position then some of our community members come out and donate,” Nielsen said. “We have Thanksgiving coming up in October and that’s the main reason we’re trying to jump on it and get some focus on that (while) making people’s day a little bit brighter.”

As a whole Nielsen said the RCMP is looking to increase their community involvement a bit be it through a food drive like this, fundraisers like Cops for Cancer or through taking part in organizing high school grad. As new team members arrive, new ideas are tried to broaden their impact with 100 Mile House residents.

