PSO teachers, students skate towards $5,000 during dry grad fundraiser

‘It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community’

Grads and teachers took to the ice on Feb. 13 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Grade 12 team from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) may not have won the game against their teachers, but they definitely scored big by raising more than $5,000 at the event.

Grads and teachers took to the ice on Feb. 13 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre for their traditional annual hockey game. The game is a fundraiser for PSO’s graduation celebrations.

According to Tanya Guenther, chair of the grad committee, 200 people were in the stands cheering the two teams on.

“The event went really well,” said Guenther. “We had such a great turnout of people.”

The students refused to take it easy on their old(er) teachers but the wiles and wisdom of the teachers kept them from catching up. The teachers were quick to score in the first two periods of the game, but the grads managed to make a comeback in the second half with a 5-2 score. Overall, it was a 6-2 win for the teachers.

“We are still waiting on the exact tally of what was raised, but it was great,” said Guenther.

The total jackpot for the 50/50 draw was $710 and won by Elsie Archie. Archie took home $355 and gave the other half of her winnings back to the graduating class.

During the event, organizers raffled off three cash prizes.

The winner of the $1,500 cash prize was Justin C. The winner of the $500 cash prize was Anette B and the winner of the $250 cash prize was Kim K (Guenther left their last names out for the privacy of the winners).

“Everyone had a fantastic time at the event,” said Guenther. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.”