PSO students step up to Snowdown challenge

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary students participate in the Cohort Challenge Snowdown (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Left: Eric Johnson, and Logan Worthington, Jonathon Oldegbers, and Sam Crawford compete against Emma Law and Amber Conway. (Lauren Keller photo).

Students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary participated last week in a Cohort Challenge Snowdown.

The winter sports day, organized by teacher Kameron Taylor, featured a variety of indoor and outdoor events throughout the morning, providing students with a much-needed respite from COVID stress and end-of-term anxiety.

As the pandemic means students are unable to travel or play competitively, they competed in cohorts against each other at school.

The students were divided into cohorts by grade and rotated through different stations during the event. Students also had the opportunity to volunteer to help sanitize, time events, record team and individual sport placing, or collect points for the cohorts.

The indoor events were a single kick, double kick, and frisbee toss, which a lot of students enjoyed participating in. There were also many outdoor events such as skating at the outdoor rink at the former junior high or cross country skiing and snowshoe races. Another popular event was the four-person team push sled where students formed teams to race across the field.

At another station, there was nothing but positive feedback for the hot chocolate and the cookies.

Many students were enthusiastic about the day. Katharina Wetzig said the Snowdown was “pretty fun,” and she enjoyed the hot chocolate. Added Ethan Hindmarsh, “I enjoyed it. It was fun because we got to spend the day outside with our class.”

Lauren Keller is a Grade 12 Peter Skene Ogden Secondary student who is writing for the 100 Mile Free Press as part of her Capstone project.

