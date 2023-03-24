PSO students learn ropes of wildfire fighting

Members of the Stormriders Unit Crew taught several of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Junior Firefighters over Spring Break on what it takes to be a wildland firefighter. (Heather Wood photo)

Six Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students spent their spring break learning what it takes to be members of the Stormriders.

The high schoolers, all members of the Junior Firefighter program, spent the week training their bodies and minds for wildfire fighting. They did hours of grueling cardio as well as classroom studies learning fire scene safety, how to suppress a wildfire and other basic skills.

Only a few years ago two of their instructors, Ryan Chamberlain and Dylan Craig, were in their shoes. Both agreed that taking the course was what got them onto the Stormriders.

“I found it really beneficial to meet the crew and the people I would potentially be working with, ask questions and get a better picture of the job,” Chamberlain, 19, said. “It was really great.”

While Chamberlain took the course while he was a Junior Firefighter at PSO, Craig attended his high school’s program in Powell River. Craig said 100 Mile’s program is a lot more hands-on, which he thinks is valuable for the students.

“I think it’s really beneficial for their learning because they get to break it down into chunks over a larger period of time and actually develop more of an understanding for what our job is,” Craig, 21, said.

One of their students was Jacob Bucsis, who took the Fire Training Services Program offered at PSO. Bucsis said he hopes to join a firefighting crew in the summer to make some money for college.

“I find it pretty cool that we get to actually work out with the (Stormriders) crew themselves. They’re the ones who are teaching us so we really get to connect with them,” Bucsis said.

In addition to physical fitness, Bucsis said the training included the Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System, basic first aid, and an S-100 basic fire suppression and safety course. They also learned about chainsaw safety, bear safety and other important skills needed for working out in the bush.

“A lot of it is fire prevention, cleanup and preventing the fire from spreading,” Bucsis said. “It’s a good experience because I want to be a jack of all trades, experience it and know what it’s like. This is a great opportunity to get fit, get outside, explore and not have to be stuck in your house all day.”

Chamberlain taught the students how to safely operate around heavy machinery and the basics of controlled burns. He said he also did his best to pass along his passion for the job, as well as some tips and tricks he would have wanted to learn at their age.

“It’s really cool to teach something you yourself are passionate about, and it’s nice that we have a really keen group of (juniors) this year,” Craig said. “They all seem competitive and seem like they want this job, so as teachers that makes us feel we’re engaging them and passing on (our passion).”

Kyle Harding said he joined PSO’s fire crew to follow in the footsteps of his older siblings and his hockey teammates.

“I’m just looking to learn everything so if next year I go out firefighting, I know what I’m doing,” Harding said.

Both Harding and Bucsis said they were surprised by the high level of physical fitness required to fight fires.

“The practice fitness test was very surprising,” Harding said. “We had to carry heavy weights and go up and down a ramp and do multiple laps. We did just a crazy amount of laps constantly. All cardio and speed-walking.”

Physical fitness is a key part of fighting wildfires, Chamberlain said. During the junior firefighting course, the students got several opportunities to train with the Stormriders. He was impressed that the high schoolers kept up, noting it takes time to condition your body for the job.

Craig explained that during a busy fire season, the job will exhaust you, no matter how fit you are. By building a strong foundation early on, he said the students will be able to push past that if they end up joining the fire crew.

“You can use fitness to develop your discipline and start breaking mental walls for yourself. If you can hit those milestones within fitness, when we get into a really tough fire season it’s easier to mentally go through that,” Craig said.

The junior firefighting program ends in April with a practical test. Craig said the students will be brought out into the bush to respond to a mock fire, and after basic instruction will be on their own to respond. Based on their performances, two students will be given the opportunity to join the Stormriders.



