The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Rough-neck Robotics team. (Submitted photo)

PSO robotic team brings rewarded following international competition

‘I didn’t know what to expect but it was so much fun’

The Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School Roughneck Robotics returned to 100 Mile with the 2020 Rookie Inspiration Award from the Canadian Pacific Regional First Robotics Competition last week (March 3 to 8).

The team (Kasper Hansen, Nathan Hollander, Jason Watkins, Cory Bougie, Ty Butler, Dallas Schroevers, Dirk Verheul, James Scarpino, Amber Siebert and Mickey Hannesschalger) competed amongst approximately 41 teams from around B.C. and further.

“The students showed a great attitude the entire week,” said John Murray, the digital media teacher at PSO. “It was a successful week and the students made international connections.”

The students worked as a team to problem-solve, correct technical difficulties and physical repairs. According to Murray, there were times when PSO assisted other teams as well.

“It was neat watching the other robots compete,” said Murray.

Team Captain, Nathan Hollander said the week provided many learning opportunities that he will use to better prepare next year.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Hollander. “We had to really work as a team and listen to one another. I didn’t know what to expect but it was so much fun.”

Hollander said the team was honoured to go home with the rookie award, but next year, he looks forward to trying to take more awards home.

Related:PSO students head to Victoria for international robotic competition

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local businesses and volunteers rewarded during 26th Annual South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards

Just Posted

PSO robotic team brings rewarded following international competition

‘I didn’t know what to expect but it was so much fun’

COS: Keep human attractants secured and out of sight as bears come out of hibernation

Bird feeders, garbage cans and barbecues all attract hungry bears

100 Mile House Curling Clubs introduces a little disco to bonspiel

The theme of the 2020 Ladies Bonspiel was disco

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Wranglers get away win against Revelstoke with help of heroic Jordan Wilde performance

100 Mile goalie stopped 72 out of 74 shots

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus

The couple is in Australia

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns

Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Most Read