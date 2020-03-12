PSO robotic team brings rewarded following international competition

‘I didn’t know what to expect but it was so much fun’

The Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School Roughneck Robotics returned to 100 Mile with the 2020 Rookie Inspiration Award from the Canadian Pacific Regional First Robotics Competition last week (March 3 to 8).

The team (Kasper Hansen, Nathan Hollander, Jason Watkins, Cory Bougie, Ty Butler, Dallas Schroevers, Dirk Verheul, James Scarpino, Amber Siebert and Mickey Hannesschalger) competed amongst approximately 41 teams from around B.C. and further.

“The students showed a great attitude the entire week,” said John Murray, the digital media teacher at PSO. “It was a successful week and the students made international connections.”

The students worked as a team to problem-solve, correct technical difficulties and physical repairs. According to Murray, there were times when PSO assisted other teams as well.

“It was neat watching the other robots compete,” said Murray.

Team Captain, Nathan Hollander said the week provided many learning opportunities that he will use to better prepare next year.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Hollander. “We had to really work as a team and listen to one another. I didn’t know what to expect but it was so much fun.”

Hollander said the team was honoured to go home with the rookie award, but next year, he looks forward to trying to take more awards home.

