PSO marches and paints for Red Dress Day

Just over 100 PSO students and community members marched by Highway 97 during Red Dress Day on Friday, May 5. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Loghan Archie was one of several students who painted red dresses for Red Dress Day at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of students created paintings of women in red dresses for Red Dress Day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of students created paintings of women in red dresses for Red Dress Day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile RCMP Const. Jason Flett came to PSO last week to take part in Red SHirt Day activities. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO’s indigenous support worker Sharmaine Grimes said it is important to raise awareness about Red Dress Day due to 100 Mile House’s proximity to the Highway of Tears. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kayden Radke enjoyed the chance to do some painting for Red Dress Day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Just over 100 PSO students and community members marched by Highway 97 during Red Dress Day on Friday, May 5. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) South Cariboo local Virginia Archie took part in PSO’s Red Dress Day march with photos of her sister Darlene Grace and her friend Jackie Bob. While the man who murdered Darlene was convicted Jackie has remained missing for decades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Just over 100 PSO students and community members marched by Highway 97 during Red Dress Day on Friday, May 5. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School marked Red Dress Day with a march around the 100 Mile Marsh last Friday.

Several cars honked for the students as they carried a banner reading ‘No More Stolen Sisters’. The march was organized by PSO’s indigenous support workers Sharmaine Grimes and Angel Smith.

“There hasn’t been much awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, from what I’ve known. We have Orange Shirt Day and National Indigenous People’s Day but there hasn’t been as much awareness about Red Dress Day,” Smith said. “Our big goal is to educate students and staff because not a whole lot of adults know about this day.”

Red Dress Day was first held in 2010 and was started to raise awareness about the thousands of indigenous women and two-spirited people who have gone missing or been murdered over the last few decades. Red dresses were chosen to represent their absence as according to some indigenous traditions, red is the only colour spirits can see.

Grimes said it is especially important because many indigenous women have gone missing on the Highway of Tears between Prince George and Prince Rupert. By raising awareness she said we can help prevent more women from going missing.

“We just wanted to make them aware that’s what we’re here for. Having that on the forefront of their minds so they think about it and maybe pass the knowledge on to someone else,” Grimes said.

Leading up to the march Grimes and Smith led several painting workshops where students were educated about the day. They were tasked with recreating a painting of several women wearing red dresses which were later displayed in the school.

Two of the students who painted were Loghan Archie, Grade 8, and Kayden Radke, Grade 10. Radke said he enjoyed the chance to do some painting and thought it was a respectful way to raise awareness.

Archie, a member of the Tsq’escen First Nation (Canim Lake), said she found the workshop to be educational and a fun way to learn about Red Dress Day.

“We’re all coming from different classes and took time out of our days to do this and learn more about the day,” Archie said.

She said it’s important to remember those who have gone missing and never come home. That leaves an absence in a family and community that lasts for years.

“I think it’s important to understand what happens to indigenous men, women and two-spirited people. We are more likely to go missing than any other demographic and it’s good for everyone to know what the impact is on everybody. Our people who do go missing do take a toll on (the First Nation community) but we get through it by supporting everybody.”

Grimes said the paint sessions are just one of the ways she and Smith broach social topics with the students in a safe and healthy manner.

“It gave us a chance to gather everyone and ease them into it,” Grimes said. “We are making our voices and the kid’s voices powerful.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House