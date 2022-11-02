PSO Haunted House raises record profits

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School graduating class came together on Saturday to organize and participate in a haunted house. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press) Raggedy Andy and Raggedy Anne, better known as Laurie Findlay and Janice Sanford, manned the glow stick ring toss at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Haunted House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Joey Norakowski (left), Hunter Cadsand and Chloe Cadsand all dressed up for their trip into Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Haunted House.

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Haunted House netted a record $1,800 for the high school’s grad class.

PSO Grad fundraising co-ordinator Gwen Scott said just under 300 children came out to the haunted house, well exceeding her expectations. She said the haunted house only raises around $200 in typical years.

In addition to the classic haunted house, the event featured a cupcake walk, a ring toss, Halloween mystery boxes and a fish pond. Scott said she received nothing but positive feedback from everyone who attended.

“Even some of the little kids that were kind of leery about going into the haunted house came out and told me ‘it was scary but it was awesome,” Scott said. “I think everyone really liked having the fish pond and cupcake walk; we actually ran out of cupcakes. It was crazy.”

Scott said the change of venue to the cafeteria rather than the school’s gym ended up working in their favour. It provided them with a spookier atmosphere with better acoustics than the gymnasium. She advises future organizers to consider choosing the cafeteria intentionally.



