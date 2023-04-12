PSO Grads running Jail-N-Bail to raise funds for Dry Grad

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grads Nolan Ritchey (left), Kyle Harding, David Hill and Reichert Sanford look on as 100 Mile RCMP Const. Solomon Loewen mock arrests their classmate Mason Pincott. The Grads and RCMP are teaming up this month to run a Jail-N-Bail fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grads Nolan Ritchey (left), Kyle Harding, David Hill and Reichert Sanford look on as 100 Mile RCMP Const. Solomon Loewen mock arrests their classmate Mason Pincott. The Grads and RCMP are teaming up this month to run a Jail-N-Bail fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile RCMP Const. Solomon Lowen (left) looks on as PSO Grads Mason Pincott, Reichert Sanford, Kyle Harding, David Hill and Nolan Ritchey are introduced to one of the RCMP’s holding cells. The Grads and RCMP are teaming up this month to run a Jail-N-Bail fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House RCMP is cleaning up 100 Mile House’s streets this month.

No longer will criminals who snore too loudly, dress nicely and look at people funny be allowed to run free. Instead, they’ll all be rounded up in the PSO 2023 Dry Grad Committee’s Jail-N-Bail Fundraiser on Friday, April 28. Gwen Scott, PSO Dry Grad fundraising coordinator, said she hopes to see dozens behind bars.

“If people know someone in the community (they’d like to see) behind bars like teachers or the mayor I think it’s a fun opportunity to arrest them for a reason that doesn’t make sense,” Scott said. “It could be a fashion faux pas or for looking too darn good, whatever they want. Have fun with it!”

Scott said the “jail” will be hosted in one of SD27’s school buses parked in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. two RCMP officers will be driving around town serving arrest warrants and taking the jailbirds to the jail for a mugshot. They will then have to call family and friends to raise bail.

To participate, Scott said friends and family of an individual can issue an “arrest warrant” for the person. She asks they be told ahead of time, noting that jailbirds can pay the $200 before the arrest.

“We’ll have them in our jail to see if they can raise the bail,” Scott said. “The minimum bail is $200, but depending on the community members, some may be worth more than that. I hope everybody comes out and supports us.”

Anyone looking to issue an arrest warrant is asked to do so before April 21 so the RCMP can plan out the arrests. Scott said those interested can contact her at 250-706-4336 or Laurie at 250-706-7667.

Cpl. Steve Roney is looking forward to serving the community’s warrants at the end of the month. Roney said that since he transferred to 100 Mile House in September he has been looking forward to taking part in community events.

“It can be a lot of fun because it can be an opportunity for people like the mayor, prominent business owners and teachers to get involved. Those types of figures are fun because it tends to draw a crowd,” Roney said. “We’re going to try to rotate all of our officers through because we all want to get out there and meet people.”

Scott said the committee decided to organize the fundraiser to raise a little extra money for this year’s dry grad. She said they have a budget of $30,000 and they currently have roughly $24,000, counting prom fees.

Scott said they hope to raise between $5,000 to $8,000 from the Jail-N-Bail. If they raise more than they need, they’ll buy tote bags for the grads as a parting gift.

“We heard this was a nice easy way to bring in some funding and hopefully this will be it for fundraising,” Scott said. “The kids voted this year to have a mechanical bull so we need extra insurance for that.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

