PSO band performs at Centennial Park

Members of the Peter Skene Ogden Grade 9 band class had the chance to show off their skills at Centennial Park Tuesday.

Led by PSO music director Jasmine Kreschuk, the students – helped out by a handful of senior band musicians – performed five songs on the warm, sunny afternoon.

The majority of the students taking part were in their second or third year of playing in band, and according to Kreschuk were happy to be able to perform some of the songs they’d been working so hard on.

Intermediate classes from 100 Mile Elementary made the trip to the park to take in the music, along with a handful of parents and other onlookers.

It’s been a challenging year for band students, Kreschuk said, noting that with no trips or real concerts allowed to take place due to COVID-19 restrictions, students missed out on the “connection and community” that normally comes with taking part in band class. She’s hopeful that next year will be a return to more normal circumstances for her students, however.

“It’s looking like we will be able to do some trips and concerts, even to a smaller scale if we need to,” she said.



