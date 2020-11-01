Prime Time profile: Robin Fennell well known in Clinton

At 76 years old, Fennell said he’s a bit “long in the tooth” and has lived in Clinton since 1978.

In Clinton, few are as well known or as active in the community as former mayor Robin Fennell.

At 76 years old, Fennell said he’s a bit “long in the tooth” and has lived in Clinton since 1978 when he came to work for the then-Ministry of Forests, getting involved in everything from silviculture to timber inspections and even some fire fighting, back in the day.

“I promised my wife when we got here in 1978 that I’d stay five years and last I looked we’re at four and three-quarters years, so not quite at the five years yet,” Fennell joked, adding that they wanted to settle down to allow their two sons to stay at one school.

Over the years, Fennell became involved in the community in various ways, from the local curling club to eventually jumping into politics, serving two terms as a councillor and one as mayor. He threw his name in the hat, he said, because of a desire to make the community a bit better.

On council, Fennell said he tried to attract more businesses to Clinton but isn’t quite sure they succeeded. As mayor, they did bring the Chasm West Fraser Sawmill into the village for tax purposes, which helped substantially, although it’s since shut down.

“Being a councillor you probably have more power than the mayor. A mayor listens and I just wanted to be the fellow to listen to what the people had to say and see if I could find a middle ground. It’s to be a moderator more than anything, I’d say,” Fennell said.

He now primarily does volunteer work after leaving public office. His activities include volunteering with the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association, looking after recreation sites and clearing trails.

In keeping with his forestry roots, Fennell is also a director with the Clinton Community Forest. It’s a lot of work, but good for the community, he said, with 60 percent of profits going to the village and 40 percent to local non-profits.

In his spare time, Fennell likes drinking coffee, walking, quadding, kayaking, curling and other outdoor activities. He said he’s stayed in Clinton throughout the years because of the easy access to the outdoors and the people he’s met. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s small and he can afford it.

“They tell me around town here that I BS a lot so people don’t believe me in a lot of things and I like it that way,” Fennell observed. “Once you retire, there better be something for you to do. It can be a hobby of some sort or just getting involved in whatever, the community, seniors groups. Just do things. You have to keep active, sitting in front of the TV doesn’t get your anywhere.”

Robin Fennell is a familiar face on the streets of Clinton. (photo submitted).

Robin Fennell is a familiar face on the streets of Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 MIle Free Press).

