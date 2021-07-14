Prime Time magazine hits the shelves

Our latest Prime Time edition has hit the shelves.
The magazine offers a wealth of stories for and about those over 55. This year’s edition features articles ranging from e-biking and seniors’ meals to navigating the Internet and the popularity of CBD oil, among others.
It also includes profiles on Dimps Horn, Maggie Benzing, Mike Archie, Chilco Choate, Ginny-Lou Alexander and Ulli Vogler.
Grab a free copy at the Free Press office.
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
