Prime Time magazine hits the shelves

Latest edition features stories about and for those 55-plus

Our latest Prime Time edition has hit the shelves.

The magazine offers a wealth of stories for and about those over 55. This year’s edition features articles ranging from e-biking and seniors’ meals to navigating the Internet and the popularity of CBD oil, among others.

It also includes profiles on Dimps Horn, Maggie Benzing, Mike Archie, Chilco Choate, Ginny-Lou Alexander and Ulli Vogler.

100 Mile House