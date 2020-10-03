Poultry swap a fun community time with birds of a feather

A lone rooster runs free at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A cage of chickens, roosters and a duck at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A rooster paces within his cage at Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed on Saturday, Sept 26. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) John Green reaches into his cage of chickens and roosters to remove a particularly feisty foul at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) One-year-old Elena Logan stares at some caged chickens on Saturday, Sept. 26. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kristen Collins pets her rabbit Stolen Kisses at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Corrine Rust takes a moment to admire some chickens in a cage. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Margaret Bishop (from left) uses a net to try and corral a runaway rooster belonging to Mary Forbes (far right) as Isabelle Harper snatches the bird up with her bare hands. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Isabelle Harper laughs as Mary Forbes returns her runaway rooster to his cage. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of chicks peck at the ground at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poultry & Small Livestock Swap was hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed and featured chickens, rabbits and as seen here ducks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A baby chick at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A rabbit at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lottie Lythe gasps in surprise as her mother Nicola Lythe lets her peek inside a box containing a duck they just purchased at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A silky breed of chicken struts its stuff at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Christine Mahaits came all the way from Lillooet to trade animals at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lottie Lythe (from left) checks out some bunnies with her mother Nicola Lythe and sister Bonnie Lythe. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hail brought an early end to the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed on Saturday, Sept. 26. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Isabelle Harper smiles from her tailgate as the hail comes down at the Poultry & Small Livestock Swap hosted at the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The last Poultry & Small Livestock Swap of 2020 drew a good crowd Saturday despite overcast skies and a bit of hail.

The event, organized by Wylie Bystedt, owner of Coyote Acres Ranch and the president of the Cariboo Central Interior Poultry Producers Association (CCIPPA), drew 10 vendors to the New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. This swap was the third and final one of the year, though they had initially been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

CCIPPA hosts workshops to educate people and hosts events like the poultry swap to bring like-minded people together. The group is interested in furthering poultry education and promoting the keeping of small livestock in the region. This includes chickens, geese, ducks, quails and rabbits, though chickens are by far the most popular Bystedt observed.

“We’re interested in helping to develop the economic development of local poultry production, so we want people to be able to have chickens in their backyards if they want to be able to breed, we want to help them with that and make sure they’re doing the best job they can,” Bystedt said.

Bystedt said she feels it’s important for the community to see what kind of variety is available when it comes to poultry as they are a wide range of chicken breeds that give you different coloured eggs and characteristics, like cold resistance, to cultivate.

“The more diverse your population is, the stronger it is in general,” Bystedt said. “(The swap) is like going to the farmers market, when you’re able to actually talk to the person who is growing and raising them there’s a benefit and education there. People can go and find the right animal that’s a good fit for them.”

Poultry raising is a lot easier to get into than people think, Bystedt said. Many people don’t realize that there is a supportive community out there for poultry and small livestock. In terms of food sustainability, she said it’s the way to go as there are feed stores in every community along with readily available supplies.

For those interested in taking it up or broadening their knowledge on the topic, there will be two workshops before the year is over at New Cal Rabbit Farm and Feed. One will be held near the end of October on egg production and pricing while the other will take place in November on poultry disease and management.

