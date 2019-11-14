Plenty of opportunities for last-minute Christmas shopping in the South Cariboo

Get some Christmas shopping done early this year at the various markets, bazaars, and fairs around the South Cariboo.

South Cariboo Farmer’s Market Christmas Market

The two-day market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the 100 Mile Community Hall.According to Amanda Patterson, the manager, over 40 vendors will be present and Bob Westfall will be performing.

“We are also offering a kids’ craft corner. We have some great volunteers set up to do a seasonal craft with the kids while you shop. This is for children three and up,” Patterson said.

There will also be gift wrapping available by donation. The kids’ craft corner is also by donation.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the community supporting the community. It’s the start of holiday cheer. Unfortunately, Santa couldn’t get away from the North Pole and he will not be available for photos but we might have something else up our sleeves.” Hot meals and snacks will also be available on-site, as well as holiday baking.

70 Mile Christmas Craft Fair

On Nov. 16, the 70 Mile Community Hall will be packed with tables full of winter and Christmas crafts and goods. The event runs from 10 a,m, to 3 p.m. and includes door prizes, 50/50 draw and concessions.

Winter Arts and Crafts Fair

Running from 3 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 23, the fair will have various vendors selling their goods.

“We have a full venue for new and returning vendors that will provide a multitude of wonderful art and artisan hand-engineered products,” said Tammie Ozanne, the lead coordinator.

Proceeds from the Winter Arts and Crafts fair go towards student bursaries, grant funding for the 100 Mile House Arts Council user groups, and for helping with honorariums for musicians. When Santa is not visiting to take pictures with children, local talent will be performing. The Hospice Society will also selling ornaments for the Memory Tree from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday only.

“This is a very poignant reminder, that Christmas can be difficult for some who have lost loved ones, so the Arts Council felt it was very important that they were included.”

The fair will also be held at the 100 Mile House Community Hall.

70 Mile Bazaar

With 22 tables, there should be something of interest to everyone who comes. The 70 Mile bazaar will be running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Nov. 23 at the SMAC. The event also features a silent auction with two season tickets for the 100 Mile House Wranglers on the line.

St. Timothy’s Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the church will be hosting four tables full of baked goods, crafts and other goods.

“There’s going to be an ‘Attic Treasures’ table and that means there special little crystal and silver things, little old treasures people have collected over the years and now they want to clear out their cupboards,” said Colleen Lee, the organizer of the sale.

There will also be a book table and baked goods table with products made specifically for Christmas. The annual event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

108 Heritage Site Christmas Market

The Fourth Annual Christmas Market takes place at the Clydesdale Barn on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1(10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). There will be arts and crafts, preserves, food truck(s) and baking. The PSO Graduation Class of 2019 will also be running the concession as a fundraiser for their dry grad. Santa Claus will also be there from 12 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Mile 108 Elementary Winter Bazaar

Featuring local artists and businesses, the 108 Mile Elementary School Winter Bazaar is giving residents an opportunity to keep their shopping local.On Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can check the bazaar out, which also includes a concession stand, face painting, a 50/50 raffle and raffle tickets for the annual Holiday Gift Basket Raffle.

