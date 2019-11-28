Plenty going on at Horse Lake Elementary

It is a busy time of year at Horse Lake Elementary School (HLES) starting with Christmas wreath night on Thursday evening, Nov. 28.

The school Christmas store will be open from Dec. 2 until Dec. 6 where students can purchase Christmas gifts for their friends and family. The grade six volleyball tournament will be on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m., followed by the grade seven tournament at the Mile 108 Elementary school the next day on Dec. 6. The PAC is hosting a movie afternoon on Saturday afternoon on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. in the gym and admission is only a quarter. The next PAC meeting is on Monday, Dec. 9. The school is having a Christmas lunch on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and the yearly Christmas concert will be on Thursday, Dec. 19 with a dress rehearsal at 12:30 p.m. and the main performance at 6:30 p.m. For more information call, HLES at 250-395-4572.

Christmas craft fairs

There will be two Christmas craft fairs in the Lone Butte Community Hall (LBCH) this year with many new vendors on Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association’s (LBHLCA) Annual General Meeting is on Dec. 10 at the LBCH at 7 p.m. and there will be wine and cheese again this year for members.

The LBHLCA is looking for someone who can provide sleigh or wagon rides on the Jan. 1 community celebrations in 2020. Please contact Mary at 250-395-1994.

Water Tower

If you were wondering why Chris Kennedy’s Log Chinking sign was hanging on the fence at Water Tower Park Rest Station this past month, it was because of a Cariboo Regional District Community Works Fund grant to chink the inside of the washroom facility to help the Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) lower hydro costs to heat the washrooms. The chinking material takes a couple of weeks to cure, and due to recent acts of vandalism, the LBHA decided to wait until the facility closed after the Thanksgiving weekend. Chris Kennedy and crew did a great professional job in the log facility. On behalf of the LBHA, we would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.