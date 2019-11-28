Plenty going on at Horse Lake Elementary

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte/Horse Lake area

It is a busy time of year at Horse Lake Elementary School (HLES) starting with Christmas wreath night on Thursday evening, Nov. 28.

The school Christmas store will be open from Dec. 2 until Dec. 6 where students can purchase Christmas gifts for their friends and family. The grade six volleyball tournament will be on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m., followed by the grade seven tournament at the Mile 108 Elementary school the next day on Dec. 6. The PAC is hosting a movie afternoon on Saturday afternoon on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. in the gym and admission is only a quarter. The next PAC meeting is on Monday, Dec. 9. The school is having a Christmas lunch on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and the yearly Christmas concert will be on Thursday, Dec. 19 with a dress rehearsal at 12:30 p.m. and the main performance at 6:30 p.m. For more information call, HLES at 250-395-4572.

Christmas craft fairs

There will be two Christmas craft fairs in the Lone Butte Community Hall (LBCH) this year with many new vendors on Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association’s (LBHLCA) Annual General Meeting is on Dec. 10 at the LBCH at 7 p.m. and there will be wine and cheese again this year for members.

The LBHLCA is looking for someone who can provide sleigh or wagon rides on the Jan. 1 community celebrations in 2020. Please contact Mary at 250-395-1994.

Water Tower

If you were wondering why Chris Kennedy’s Log Chinking sign was hanging on the fence at Water Tower Park Rest Station this past month, it was because of a Cariboo Regional District Community Works Fund grant to chink the inside of the washroom facility to help the Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) lower hydro costs to heat the washrooms. The chinking material takes a couple of weeks to cure, and due to recent acts of vandalism, the LBHA decided to wait until the facility closed after the Thanksgiving weekend. Chris Kennedy and crew did a great professional job in the log facility. On behalf of the LBHA, we would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Previous story
Over 100 hours of setup for Starry Nights

Just Posted

BREAKING NEWS: Police hunt on for man who tried to grab young girl in Barriere

Update: Police have received info and tips but investigation still active

Historic red stagecoach will be on the move

“We’re creating a new building for the red coach”

Over 100 hours of setup for Starry Nights

Ongoing fundraising campaign for urology outreach program

Family holding vigil in Boitanio Park after man dies Wednesday morning

Dorian Lindsay Johnny, 31, was located in the park and transported to hospital but later died

475 litres of fuel stolen from 100 Mile House business

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

Most Read