Playing draw poker on a 40-kilometre sled trail

Village Walking Group, including Jenn Walter, left, Stacie Motala, Sue McKie, Linda Johnson, Heather Milne, Diana Baker and Marilyn Johnson, enjoy their daily dog walks on South Green Lake Road. Kris Alexander photo.

By Ken Alexander

Green Lake Snowmobile Club is hosting a Snowarama Poker Ride on Feb. 11.

Registration will be held at the clubhouse (176 Green Lake South Rd.) and starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ride entry is by donation to the BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities. Pledge forms will be available at the registration table.

The first sled out will be at 10:30 a.m.

The entire route is over a 40-kilometre groomed trail with no road crossings due to route being restructured after this summer’s wildfires.

There will be five check points and riders will select a poker card from the deck of cards at each checkpoint.

The poker hands will be evaluated at the clubhouse and the best poker hands will win prizes.

Prizes will be gift certificates and donations from area vendors.

Folks will be able to purchase hotdogs, hamburgers, coffee, pop and water.

All ages of riders welcome to participate; however, riders under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Snowmobiles must be registered and licensed as per the provincial government’s Off-Road Vehicles Act.

Cougar dispatched

A cougar, which had been wandering around homes on South Green Lake South Road for weeks, was sighted in the 400 block at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

According to reports, it didn’t show any fear even after a resident activated his car alarm.

The Conservation Officer was contacted and responded to the residence.

According to the resident, the CO was there most of the day and tracked the cougar over much of the area.

The CO noted he could see the cougar had been roaming around the area, in and out of properties, for weeks.

Power outage

Like many communities in parts of the Cariboo, some South Green Lake residents were without power during the Jan. 21 wind storm.

Several trees came down over the BC Hydro lines and power was out from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Some residents also lost phone service.