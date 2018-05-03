Play draws laughs at 100 Mile Elementary

Megan Holyk, Sarah Balbirnie and Holly Johnstone show off their acting range as the “three sillies.” Max Winkelman photos.

Actors from the 100 Mile Elementary School performed their play for students during a dress rehearsal in the afternoon on April 26.

The gymnasium, despite being quite full of youngsters, went from quiet enough to hear a pin drop to deafening bursts of laughter time and again during the comedy show.

The play they were performing was titled Jack and the Three Sillies and could also be viewed on April 26 and 27 with admission by donation.

“I think it went really well. The kids were amazing,” says director Tammy Levesque-Holyk. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better they did exactly what they had practised and they did wonderfully.”

She wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of turnout because they didn’t advertise that much but she said it was great.

The play revolves around a young man (Jack) who’s about to marry a farmer’s daughter when he realizes how silly they are and leaves, vowing not to return until he meets three sillier people.

“It’s kind of about him going out and meeting all these other sillies and then decides to come back and marry Buttons in the end. It’s very funny. It’s a comedy.”

The performance was filled with silliness, slapstick humour and other laughter inducing elements.

“The kids did a fantastic job and gave up many lunch hours.”

“Jack” (portrayed by Liam Guimond) did a wonderful job especially with the number of lines he had to memorize, she says.

She adds she’s very proud of them and also thanks Aleta Bryan for all her help.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Audience reactions ranged from chuckles to loud bursts of laughter. Max Winkelman photos.