Emily McCausland waters her indoor garden while her two-year-old brother, Cody, looks on. (Melissa Smalley photo 100 Mile Free Press) Emily McCausland waters her indoor garden while her two-year-old brother, Cody, looks on. (Melissa Smalley photo 100 Mile Free Press)

Emily McCausland waters her indoor garden while her two-year-old brother, Cody, looks on. (Melissa Smalley photo 100 Mile Free Press) Emily McCausland waters her indoor garden while her two-year-old brother, Cody, looks on. (Melissa Smalley photo 100 Mile Free Press)

Planting the seed of gardening knowledge

Homeschool curriculum means plenty of life skills, like gardening

For 11-year-old Emily McCausland, a day at school involves tending to her growing vegetable garden.

As a homeschool student, Emily joins her mom, Brittany, each weekday at Our Place Preschool & Childcare Centre where much of the Grade 5 student’s curriculum is focused on planting and caring for a variety of veggies.

“It’s a lot of fun learning about plants and growing them together with my mom,” Emily said, noting her favourite thing to grow are radishes because they grow quickly and she gets to eat them straight away.

This year, Emily and her mom started their indoor garden at the centre about two months ago, and are growing carrots, radishes, beets, lettuce and corn.

Children who attend pre-school at Our Place also benefit from a strong focus on the life cycles of not only plants, but critters such as caterpillars, snails, and baby chicks.

Emily said she loves to help the younger kids learn about plant life – through arts and crafts, circle time and songs – and said the pre-schoolers also have fun watching the garden grow.

“And sometimes when things are done growing, they get to taste them!” Emily said.

For Brittany, teaching life skills like gardening to her own kids as well as the ones who attend her childcare centre is something she strives to expand on each year. This year, her students have learned how to make homemade soap and lip balm, and soon the centre will bring in tadpoles for the kids to study and observe as they grow into frogs.

“A lot of parents, especially up here, that’s what they’re looking for is the real hands-on learning,” Brittany said. “And it teaches them the importance of healthy eating, and respecting what our body needs and how to take care of the earth.”

As the weather continues to warm up, Emily said she will plant in a larger garden bed outside of the centre, and the family has plans to build large raised beds behind the school as well. The McCauslands also have a “huge garden with everything you can think of” at their home in 70 Mile, meaning there is no break from the gardening work on the weekends.

“It’s a full-time job,” Brittany said.

And although it is a lot of work for both mom and daughter, they agree the benefits to the younger kids are plentiful.

“They don’t learn by sitting and doing worksheets, they learn by being hands-on and having fun,” Brittany said. “And the kids who don’t ever eat vegetables are often going to eat a whole plate of salad because they grew it all themselves.”


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

 

Brittany and Emily McCausland, with two-year-old Cody, spend a lot of time at Our Place Preschool & Childcare Centre learning about gardening. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brittany and Emily McCausland, with two-year-old Cody, spend a lot of time at Our Place Preschool & Childcare Centre learning about gardening. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Brittany and Emily McCausland, with two-year-old Cody, spend a lot of time at Our Place Preschool & Childcare Centre learning about gardening. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brittany and Emily McCausland, with two-year-old Cody, spend a lot of time at Our Place Preschool & Childcare Centre learning about gardening. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Should cats be kept indoors?

Just Posted

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

Open burning (Black Press Media)
BC Wildfire Service expands Category 3 open fire prohibition

Prohibition is to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

Emily McCausland waters her indoor garden while her two-year-old brother, Cody, looks on. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emily McCausland waters her indoor garden while her two-year-old brother, Cody, looks on. (Melissa Smalley photo 100 Mile Free Press)
Planting the seed of gardening knowledge

Homeschool curriculum means plenty of life skills, like gardening

Patrick Davies is a reporter with the 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Vaccination brings welcome relief

It’s not every day you get called into a vaccination clinic with five minutes notice

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

Most Read