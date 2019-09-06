Plans to build wheelchair ramp at SMAC

A general meeting will be held Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at the centre.

There are plans to build a new wheelchair ramp.

VFD news

The next practice will be held Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. New members are encouraged to attend.

Carriage event

The next carriage driving competition will be held Sept. 21 and 22 at the Huber Farm. Events begin at 9 a.m. each day.

Bookmobile

The TNRD bookmobile will be here on Sept. 6, at the South Green Lake fire hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.