Place your bets for the Deka Lake Ice Off

Tickets for the original Ice-Out raffle, that of the Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department, are now on sale at $1 each or six for $5. Just guess, to the nearest second, when the ice will leave Deka Lake and maybe win one of three cash prizes.

Their many friends send very special congratulations to Doreen and Jim Wishart on their 60th wedding anniversary today, March 28. Congratulations also, on April 3, for Isabelle and Les Poirier’s 60th and Celia and Joe Visscher’s 50th.

– Darts and Games Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

– The Log cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at the Deka Firehall.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

– Foot massage at the ICC is Mondays from 10 a.m. March is fully booked. The next one April 15. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and Interlakes Community Centre Society annual general meeting is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at the Interlakes Community Centre.

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from 100 Mile House and the rest of B.C.

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Federal Government eliminates Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw treaty negotiation loans

The Federal Government has eliminated treaty negotiation loans with the Northern Secwepemc… Continue reading

It’s the thought that counts?

Between the SNC Lavalin Scandal, the federal budget announcement and the subsequent… Continue reading

CRD announce Fire Chiefs in South Cariboo

Fire Chief Terry Murphy to lead the Lac la Hache Volunteer Fire Department

IH aiming to re-open CMH maternity unit beginning of July for deliveries

Currently five Williams Lake area families are in Kamloops waiting to deliver at Royal Inland Hospital

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

A report last year estimated more than $100 million was funnelled through B.C.’s gaming facilities

OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

So far, 13 inmates have been approved for the needle-exchange program at the five institutions

Wrongfully convicted man’s case sat on Wilson-Raybould’s desk for months

David Lametti pent almost 17 years in prison after being convicted of the 1998 murder of his ex-girlfriend

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

