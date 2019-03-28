Place your bets for the Deka Lake Ice Off

Tickets for the original Ice-Out raffle, that of the Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department, are now on sale at $1 each or six for $5. Just guess, to the nearest second, when the ice will leave Deka Lake and maybe win one of three cash prizes.

Congratulations

Their many friends send very special congratulations to Doreen and Jim Wishart on their 60th wedding anniversary today, March 28. Congratulations also, on April 3, for Isabelle and Les Poirier’s 60th and Celia and Joe Visscher’s 50th.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Darts and Games Night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

– The Log cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC).

– The Deka Ladies Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at the Deka Firehall.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

– Foot massage at the ICC is Mondays from 10 a.m. March is fully booked. The next one April 15. Call 250-593-4869 to reserve.

– Call 250-593-4869 to reserve your table ($15 or $25) at the ICC’s April 27 Trade Show.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and Interlakes Community Centre Society annual general meeting is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at the Interlakes Community Centre.