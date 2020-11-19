Pictures with Santa cancelled following new health guidelines

The Candy Cane Lane Initiative as a whole will still happen as planned

It is with great regret that the organizers of this weekend’s Pictures with Santa have announced the cancellation of the event.

The move follows Dr. Bonnie Henry’s new public health guidelines aimed at combating COVID-19. The guidelines, announced Thursday, Nov. 19, suspend social gatherings and outdoor events until at least Dec. 7. As a result, organizers are unable to hold the event under these new ordinances.

“For the safety of the community, we have to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s health orders. I’m very disappointed. We put a lot of work into it already and there were quite a few volunteers working on it. It’s very unfortunate,” said event organizer Martina Dopf, publisher of the 100 Mile Free Press. “We hope that people are still supporting the Candy Cane initiative and will still support local businesses during the Christmas season.”

Organizer Monika Paterson contacted the Provincial Health Office to inquire if the event could be held and was told it wouldn’t be able to take place.

