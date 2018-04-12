The Blue Sky Autism Services group that came up with the idea for a picnic (not pictured Krysta Stewart). Submitted photo.

Picnic for Autism Awareness Month

“So many children in our community with autism that need the support”

There will be a picnic beside the South Cariboo Rec Centre in between the two baseball fields on Wednesday, April 18. Krysta Stewart, who runs a small in-home centre, was going to do a picnic with her social group when a co-worker suggested she should hold it in the community. The idea came up when she was discussing what to do for Autism Awareness Month with her own group.

It’s opened up to the families she works with, their extended families and anyone else who might be around and would like to come by.

“April is National Autism Awareness Month and I would like to encourage the community of 100 Mile House to host an annual event supporting understanding of autism and inclusion for all. An event where parents and families of children with autism can feel safe and accepted no matter what level of challenges or support needs they may have. An event where people of all ages with ASD can attend, can express their unique personalities and feels as an accepted part of their community.”

While they are hosting a small-scale event this year, they would love to see this turn into something on a much larger scale for the years ahead, she says.

“There’s so many children in our community with autism that need the support from the whole community to help the families, help the children, support them through the schools and every aspect of their lives.”

The event will take place between 1 and 3 p.m. and people are asked to bring their own picnic or an item to add to the potluck picnic. There will also be games and she says she’ll be there with the children she already works with and anyone else stopping by. People are asked to wear blue to “light it up blue” for autism awareness and reminded to dress warm.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interlakes community forum on April 16

Just Posted

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

Canim Lake band member hosts conference to help himself, other heal

MLA Donna Barnett to speak at New Pathways to Gold Society 10+ Anniversary Celebrations in Lytton

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett will be front and centre at the New… Continue reading

100 Mile Wranglers react to Humboldt Broncos bus accident

“It’s hitting the hockey world hard”

Category 3 fires to be banned in Cariboo Fire Centre starting April 23

Risk of ‘holdover’ fires prompts ban

Man with knife arrested without incident

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

An animal shelter in Richmond has been advised to euthanize all 66 rabbits in its care

Most Read