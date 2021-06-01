Pickleball court planned for Interlakes

Pickleball enthusiasts at Interlakes are hoping an outdoor court will soon be built. (Submitted photo)

Enthusiasts push for a new outdoor facility at the grounds of the community hall

Pickleball enthusiasts at Interlakes are pushing for a new outdoor facility at the grounds of the community hall.

Following the addition of a brand new playground, completed last fall, the board of the Interlakes Community Centre Society has applied for grants to fund two outdoor pickleball courts.

“We only have an indoor court and a smaller indoor warm-up area, which is just not enough for all the players,” said Maggie Benzing, community hall coordinator.

“In the summer, with seasonal Interlakes residents and some long-term tourists, even with three to four sessions a week, we just can’t accommodate all those interested in playing.”

The community centre board teamed up with a few pickleball club members to gather some quotes and undertake a feasibility assessment for the addition of an outdoor court.

Club members have also pledged to provide hands-on assistance, according to Benzing, who said that if the grants are approved, work could get underway this summer.

Benzing said that the community centre board is also hoping to install some soccer nets, a volleyball net and a covered barbecue area as part of phase two of their outdoor improvements.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter