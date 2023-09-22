PHOTOS: South Cariboo Rec Centre celebrates two decades

Karen Pellerin shows off the new skates she acquired at 100 Mile Minor Hockey’s equipment swap at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Marcus Johnson grins as he slides headfirst down a slip and slide bouncy house at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Grabowiecki Family sorts through 100 Mile Minor Hockey’s equipment swap at the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s 20th anniversary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Skating Club member Cali Bishop glides across the ice during a free skate at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shane Mikkelsen enjoys a free skate at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers look on as Owen Johnson uses a sledgehammer to secure one of Mile High Bounce’s bouncy castles to the ground. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) South Cariboo Rec Centre employee Shelly Morton served up celebratory cupcakes to everyone who attended the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s 20th anniversary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The South Cariboo Rec Centre offered free cupcakes to everyone who attended their 20th-anniversary party on Saturday. Sept 16. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alexa Taylor and Emma Rusaw pose for a photo at the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s 20th anniversary last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sophie Davies scrambles off a bouncy castle slip and slide at the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s 20th anniversary last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Charlie Baboulas throws up her hands and her feet as she rockets down a slip and slide at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Daxton Vigh gasps as he slides into a puddle of cold water at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sophie Davies screws her eyes shut as she slides down a slip-and-slide at the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s 20th anniversary. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Fankie Baboulas splashes her way out of a slip and slide provided 100 Mile Bounce at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New memories were made and old memories were celebrated at the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s 20th anniversary party.

Just over 100 people came out to the rec centre on Saturday, Sept. 16, to take part in a free skate and equipment swap, as well as to enjoy some bouncy castles. Rec centre manager Josh Dickerson said it was a fun day for everyone who attended.

“It’s great. We had a couple of the local politicians come out and it’s nice to see the public come out and enjoy the facility,” Dickerson said. “That’s what we’re here for and Saturday was a special day for the 20 years. We just want to encourage people to continue to come out and enjoy the building year-round.”

Karen Pellerin attended the event with her daughter and granddaughter. She said it’s hard to believe the rec centre is already 20 years old.

“It’s going fast. I like that people are still using it and that the kids can come skate on the weekends,” Pellerin remarked. “People should enjoy this arena every chance they can because it’s here for the public.”

Pellerin particularly enjoyed the free skate, noting it’s been a while since she’s gotten a chance to skate. While her ankles were a bit sore afterwards, she was able to find some new skates at the equipment swap she thinks will serve her well in the future.

Dickerson thanked all the volunteers who made the event possible including members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association, the 100 Mile Skating Club and his own staff.



