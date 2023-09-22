PHOTOS: South Cariboo Rec Centre celebrates two decades

New memories were made and old memories were celebrated at the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s 20th anniversary party.
Just over 100 people came out to the rec centre on Saturday, Sept. 16, to take part in a free skate and equipment swap, as well as to enjoy some bouncy castles. Rec centre manager Josh Dickerson said it was a fun day for everyone who attended.
“It’s great. We had a couple of the local politicians come out and it’s nice to see the public come out and enjoy the facility,” Dickerson said. “That’s what we’re here for and Saturday was a special day for the 20 years. We just want to encourage people to continue to come out and enjoy the building year-round.”
Karen Pellerin attended the event with her daughter and granddaughter. She said it’s hard to believe the rec centre is already 20 years old.
“It’s going fast. I like that people are still using it and that the kids can come skate on the weekends,” Pellerin remarked. “People should enjoy this arena every chance they can because it’s here for the public.”
Pellerin particularly enjoyed the free skate, noting it’s been a while since she’s gotten a chance to skate. While her ankles were a bit sore afterwards, she was able to find some new skates at the equipment swap she thinks will serve her well in the future.
Dickerson thanked all the volunteers who made the event possible including members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association, the 100 Mile Skating Club and his own staff.
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net and follow us on Twitter.