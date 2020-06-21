PHOTOS: Reverse grad parade great fun for all

Cameron Ardiel (from left) and Maddy Martin 2019 PSO grads help Heather Wood decorate their car prior to taking part in the reverse Grad Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cameron Ardiel (from left) and Maddy Martin 2019 PSO grads help Heather Wood decorate their car prior to taking part in the reverse Grad Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of 100 Mile Residents prepare to take part in the reverse grad parade for the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School grad class of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A sign wishing the grad class of 2020 well in their future endeavours. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile residents young and old showed up to support the 2020 grad class of PSO on Saturday, June 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A sign wishing the grad class of 2020 well in their future endeavours. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile residents wave at the PSO grad class of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A member of the Peter Skene Ogden grad class of 2020 watches the reverse parade of 100 Mile House residents pass her by. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A reverse parade member tosses some candy to the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School grad class of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Grad class of 2020 students Tianna Smith and Nigel Swann attend the reverse grad parade on Saturday, June 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A sign wishing the grad class of 2020, Kate Hill specifically, well in their future endeavours. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The graduating class of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School watch the reverse grad parade pass by at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The graduating class of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School watch the reverse grad parade pass by at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dylan Kelsey and Renee Van Osch shelter from some rainfall under an umbrella. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Smiles were common amongst the reverse parade participants as they saw the graduating class of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lauren Popadinac shelters from the rain in the back of her car during the 2020 reverse grad parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 2020 grad students of PSO laugh at a private joke on Saturday, June 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 2020 grad students of PSO laugh at a private joke on Saturday, June 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Smiles were common amongst the reverse parade participants as they saw the graduating class of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Smiles were common amongst the reverse parade participants as they saw the graduating class of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Terrance Hubik (from left) poses with his friends Stephan Theodore and Julian Bob during the reverse grad parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A dog gets in on the fun of the reverse grad parade on Saturday, June 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sienna Parent and Ryan Grant are two of the roughly 80 students in the PSO graduating class of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Some members of the public gave the grad class of 2020 a show by showing off their custom cars. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Some members of the public gave the grad class of 2020 a show by showing off their custom cars. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The graduating class of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School watch the reverse grad parade pass by at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Terrance Hubick drums during the reverse grad parade of 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nicole Gervais (from left), Laura Dewsbury, Victoria Procee and Halle Guimond show off their graduation dresses on Saturday, June 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nicole Gervais (from left), Laura Dewsbury, Victoria Procee and Halle Guimond show off their graduation dresses on Saturday, June 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Katelynn Hill smiles at the end of the reverse grad parade of 2020 (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Katelynn Hill poses with her friend Maya Geerts at the reverse grad parade’s wrap up. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

While there were some sporadic showers and gusts of wind blowing across the parking lot of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre, the grad students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School still enjoyed a reverse parade put on by the people of 100 Mile House.

While it may have broken tradition, the grad class of 2020 will always be able to say they had one of the most unique -grad-parades in the history of 100 Mile House. COVID-19 restrictions necessitated reversing the parade with the community driving by the grad students waving signs and shocking their horns as they stood waving in their Sunday best.

Members of the 100 Mile Fire Rescue, RCMP and Dawson Road Maintenance were on hand to help organize the proceedings and direct traffic as at least a 100 cars drove around the grad students assembled in the parking lot of the rec centre. This allowed the parade attendees and the grads to social distance while still being able to gather in large numbers.

It was an effort the class of 2020 appreciated according to Katelynn Hill one of the roughly 80 students that make up her graduating class. Hill said she loves people and plans to go into early childhood development education and work for an organization like StrongStart in the future, in part because of her memories of her own kindergarten teacher.

She said it was really nice to see the community come out and support them and see such a large turnout, despite the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

“It meant a lot because graduation is such a big part of everybody’s life or at least my life, parents, families and any community members who have seen so many of us grow up,” Hill said. “It’s just amazing.”

Overall while their last year of high school was unexpected, she said they have a great group of grads full of nice people who are all friendly with one another. Hill joked that she’s the hype of the group being the one dancing but said her friends were really happy to see one another again and show off their outfits.

If they ever have to do a reverse grad parade again, Hill said she might suggest them picking a different location then the rec centre parking lot.

