PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

The weather was brisk but the sun was shining brightly on the Interlakes Christmas Craft Market last weekend.
Held outside the Interlakes Community Centre to be COVID-19 safe, shoppers were required to wear masks as they browsed a dozen vendors set up by the playground. Based on the chatter and steady flow of people into the event, it was clear the outdoor style was well received by the community.
Those still looking to get local handmade Christmas gifts can do so at Parkside Gallery’s Christmas Bazaar on now until Jan 2, 2021.