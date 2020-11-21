PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Vendors and patrons alike at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Market on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Yvette Betz of Lac La Hache bakery sells her wares out of a trailer at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Painted etchings for sale at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Painted etchings for sale at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Painted etchings for sale at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Westin Choy buys a handmade windchime at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Westin Choy smiles at his freshly bought handmade windchimes at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Vera Wilcox and Ken Wilcox dressed up in Christmas hats while browsing the stalls of the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Goat milk soap on sale at Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A collection of handmade windchimes on sale at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carved wooden bowls for sale at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dan Milloy and Gary Cleveland share a mug of warm mulled wine together at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dan Milloy and Gary Cleveland share a mug of warm mulled wine together at the Interlakes Christmas Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jaxon Sprecher takes a ride on his grandfather Bruno Sprecher’s shoulders. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The weather was brisk but the sun was shining brightly on the Interlakes Christmas Craft Market last weekend.

Held outside the Interlakes Community Centre to be COVID-19 safe, shoppers were required to wear masks as they browsed a dozen vendors set up by the playground. Based on the chatter and steady flow of people into the event, it was clear the outdoor style was well received by the community.

Those still looking to get local handmade Christmas gifts can do so at Parkside Gallery’s Christmas Bazaar on now until Jan 2, 2021.

100 Mile House