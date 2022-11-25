PHOTOS: Cold didn’t hold back parade participants

The 2022 Santa Claus Parade attracted hundreds into 100 Mile House

100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander takes part in the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

This year’s 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade was bigger and better than ever.

With 50 registered floats and hundreds of spectators, community spirit was seen throughout the downtown core. Not even the cold weather deterred those who came out to watch the parade and cheer on the participants.

Afterward, the South Cariboo Health Foundation officially began its Starry Nights Campaign, lighting up the 100 Mile District General Hospital.



100 Mile House

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Spectators of all ages lined Birch Avenue to watch the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The theme for this year’s 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade was superheroes, a theme many participants ran with. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Grace Harttrich (from left), Piper Nielsen and Sydney Lawyer were all excited to attend the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A member of 100 Mile House’s Canadian Ranger Patrol drives a tracked UTV down the streets of 100 Mile House during the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadets march in the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Neil Vanderhorst, who stars as the Emperor in the Emperor’s New Clothes, promotes the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s upcoming show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Horses given a superhero makeover ride down Birch Avenue during the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The smallest float in the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade was an RC truck driven by Jerrold ‘Bubba’ Taylor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of the 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association U13 Team watch the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile RCMP Const. Jason Flett rides down Birch Avenue as a part of the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade on Friday, Nov. 18. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo Excavating decorated their truck with Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, the North Pole’s original superhero. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A pair of gingerbread men march in 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers ride atop their float during the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A man dressed as a pig takes part in the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Batman hands out candy during the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade as part of the parade’s superhero theme. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus finished off the 2022 100 Mile House Santa Claus parade with a warm fire keeping them toasty. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)