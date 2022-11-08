Photography a storytelling tool

Noah Appleby is a Grade 12 photography student looking to make his mark in his final year at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Noah Appleby is a Grade 12 photography student looking to make his mark in his final year at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Noah Appleby is a Grade 12 photography student looking to make his mark in his final year at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Noah Appleby is a Grade 12 photography student looking to make his mark in his final year at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Noah Appleby takes a picture of some leaves outside Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. Appleby said he enjoys capturing textures in nature. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A closeup shot of a spider. (Noah Appleby photo) Noah Appleby loves taking pictures of animals, like this dog. (Noah Appleby photo) Taking pictures of his pet cat is one of Noah Appleby’s favourite pastimes. (Noah Appleby photo)

Noah Appleby plans to leave his mark on Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s yearbook.

The Grade 12 photography student said he aspires to take photos this year that future students will aspire to surpass. Appleby said he wants his photos to tell the history of this year’s graduating class.

“I want to leave this school knowing there will be photographers who will come into the photography class and can get inspired to take better photos,” Appleby said. “I really enjoy inspiring other people whether it’s a photo or just trying my hardest. If we can inspire people we can keep the world moving.”

Appleby said he has been interested in photography since he lived in Ridgevalley, Alta. His Grade 4 teacher was running a photography class for the Grade 7 students and he went to him for advice before taking the course himself when he was old enough.

“I liked the way you could capture stories. With just one click you have this beautiful image that can tell you whatever you want it to tell,” Appleby said. “I like that way of storytelling better than trying to think of what words to put on paper.”

When he came to 100 Mile House in 2020 Appleby was shocked by the quality of John Murray’s photography class. In addition to teaching them how to shoot photographs, he said Murray has shown them the ins and outs of using Photoshop.

“He has an entire course set out for the composition of photos like the rule of thirds, leading lines, he has elements of arts and he goes so much more in-depth in the photography course than what Alberta offered. I was really expecting a teacher who just wanted you to go out, take photos and then just give you a mark.”

Appleby’s main challenge when shooting pictures is the fact he is partially colourblind. He has difficulty seeing red and green which, while not debilitating, can make photography a more challenging endeavour.

“I did struggle if I wanted a golden hour photo I’d take photos that ended up being a bit more orange than that nice golden. I miss out on the colours I’m actually looking for.”

With experience and some guidance from Murray, Appleby said he has learned how to capture the right colours he wants. For example, he sees the sky as more purple than blue and by using this benchmark he can figure out what a subject’s true colour is.

Even in the relatively short time since he took up photography, Appleby is impressed by how much the technology has advanced. He said the fact a camera can zoom in and focus on a subject in an instant fits his preferred subject of nature and wildlife photography perfectly.

Appleby said that when he’s out in nature he likes to find ways to capture texture with his photographs. Flowers, water and animals, like birds and his pet cat, have always been a source of inspiration for him.

“Capturing the ways things stand out, that’s what I look for.”



