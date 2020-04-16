During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Black Press newspaper carriers have been asked to not touch surfaces when delivering papers. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

The circulation departments at Black Press newspapers often get complaints about missed deliveries or that carriers aren’t putting the paper in the place readers would like to see it.

During this pandemic, however, delivery protocols have changed so we ask that those who receive the newspaper delivered to their door are patient and understanding with our carriers, many who are children.

“My son has a paper route and has been yelled at by three different people for putting the paper at the front door and not in mailboxes,” the mother of one Chilliwack Progress carrier told our circulation department.

The circulation department has been receiving quite a few calls complaining about newspapers not being delivered in mailboxes.

Here’s why they won’t arrive in mailboxes: Carriers have have been instructed to not touch any surfaces while delivering, including mailboxes with lids, railings, mats, etc. They have been asked to deliver as close to the front door as possible to minimize complaints.

“Unfortunately the general public is not aware of this, and we have been getting quite a few calls,” according to Abbotsford News circulation clerk Sue Bouzane. “Once the reason is explained, the customers are for the most part understanding.”

People with hangers on their mailboxes still get their paper put in there, but the rest get it placed at the door.

Other solutions for homeowners who don’t want the newspaper placed by the front door is to leave out a basket or a bucket or a tube. A note to tell the carrier where the paper should be put is also a good idea.

All Black Press staff thank our readers for reading, and for their patience during this challenging time.

• RELATED: COLUMN: Chilliwack citizen’s purchase of a newspaper ad sparks community journalism discussion

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

Just Posted

Forest Grove Elementary celebrates birthday at a distance

‘Staff made signs to hold up when he arrived and sang happy birthday’

Clinton finds a way to celebrate Easter despite COVID-19

‘I think we’ve started a new tradition’

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

South Cariboo sees more break and enters

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo

South Cariboo retail worker calls for end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

Most Read