‘Paint the town red’ for Communities in Bloom

South Cariboo residents are encouraged to start planning for the annual Communities in Bloom program.

Chamber of Commerce president Donna Barnett and Coun. Maureen Pinkney are leading the charge for the event, which will see judges travel through various towns and the province July 21 in search of those with the coveted “five blooms” – ranging from gardens to heritage conservation and environmental issues.

100 Mile received four out of five blooms last time the town entered, and the duo is hoping for a top score this year.

“It’s a program to enhance, not only the beauty, but other attributes of a community, and they go through and make awareness,” Pinkney said. “It brings awareness to even the local residents on some of your heritage, and some of the green works you do.”

All residents of the South Cariboo can participate, as long as there are two to three homes on a street, along with facilities such as the 108 Heritage Site and local communities. Those wanting to participate can send their names and addresses to Barnett, at the chamber, or Pinkney, at the district council, and there is no cost to enter. The judges will then drive past and may stop to walk in the gardens.

“It’s to be a community engagement project as well as pride and to showcase what your community really looks like,” said Barnett.

Heritage conservation is important to both Pinkney and Barnett, who encouraged people to “celebrate the heritage and plant red to express Canadian pride.”

Pinkney said they would also like to do “a western logging theme and then the red and white Canada.

“That would be pretty impressive as you drive around the communities, especially with so many new people moving here,” she said. “Now they’ll really see some community spirit, and that’s sort of what it’s about. It lifts up people’s community spirit.”

More information on what kind of plants to put in your garden can be found on the Communities in Bloom website or by visiting the local nurseries, such as the Horse Lake Garden Centre.

Barnett said this year is shaping up to be great.

“It’s always nice to do something for your community and engage the public,” she said. “People have been on their own for two years now and it’s an opportunity … there are all kinds of great things (that) can come out of it.

“Let’s make the town red. Paint the South Cariboo red, 100 Mile House and the outlying areas.”

