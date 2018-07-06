The official opening of the Story Walk at the Parkside Art Gallery saw over 100 in attendance. Submitted photo.

Over 100 at Story Walk opening

A story walk will be set up every Wednesday

Over 100 people attended the opening of the permanent Story Walk on Juny 27 at the Parkside Art G allery.

“The opening of the Story Walk on Wednesday went really well,” says Anita Price, a coordinator with Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL). “Adults and children enjoyed hearing Kathleen Cook Waldron read her book [Loon Lake Fishing Derby].”

A story walk will be set up on the grounds of Parkside every Wednesday during the summer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a guided reading at 10:30 a.m.

“On July 11 we will be reading Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes.”

Several mobile Story Walks had previously been hosted in the community before finding it’s now permanent home on the gallery grounds.

The Story Walk is open to everyone.

“The kids can come, the daycares, the schools are welcome to come. It gives a little bit of after dinner time so dads and kids can come too,” she says. “I would love to see seniors come.”

